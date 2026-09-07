Telekom ranks No. 1 in Europe for stable mobile performance

Deutsche Telekom’s mobile network in Germany has won the European title “Most Consistent Mobile Network” at the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™. In a Europe-wide comparison of more than 120 mobile operators, Telekom ranked first for the consistency of measured mobile network performance in the first half of 2026. Telekom also ranks among the leading operators in other European categories, taking second place for “Fastest Mobile Network” and third place for “Best Mobile Network.” The results show that Telekom’s mobile network is not only among the best in Germany, but also at the forefront in Europe.

"We are honored to present Deutsche Telekom with the Speedtest Award for Europe’s Most Consistent Mobile Network in the first half of 2026. This is a remarkable achievement and recognition for one of the most difficult awards to win. This milestone sets a new benchmark for network excellence on the European stage. This prestigious award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering an industry-leading, highly dependable mobile experience to their customers day in and day out." said Stephen Bye, CEO of Ookla.

Consistently strong performance in in day-to-day use

“Most Consistent Mobile Network” is not about individual speed records. What matters is how often the performance thresholds defined by Ookla are met across the underlying measurements. For the European award, the thresholds are at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload. This level of performance is sufficient, for example, to stream HD video, make a video call and use additional applications in the background at the same time.

Ookla’s “Consistency Score” indicates the proportion of analyzed measurements that meet these requirements. Telekom achieved a Consistency Score of 73.25. This means that 73.25 percent of the measured results met or exceeded the defined thresholds.

The award highlights an aspect of network quality that is particularly relevant to customers: A high-performing network should not only be fast under ideal conditions. Customers should be able to rely on strong performance in their everyday lives.

“Peak speeds are important – and we deliver them. But what matters most to our customers is being able to rely on their network in everyday life. The award shows that our network delivers consistently strong performance. That is why we continue to systematically expand our network. At the same time, we use our Customer Experience Index to measure the actual network experience of our customers and improve it in a targeted way. Following eleven national Ookla awards, this top European ranking is further confirmation of the quality of our network. It is made possible by the dedication of our technical teams every day and our ongoing investments in the network,” said Alex Jenbar, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Telekom in Germany.

Clean sweep of all eleven mobile awards in Germany

The European success continues Telekom’s winning streak in Germany: In the first half of 2026, Telekom won every mobile category at the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ in Germany. No other network operator in Germany has yet been recognized in all national categories.

The awards cover a wide range of aspects of network quality – from speed and coverage to video and gaming experience. The lead was particularly pronounced in the speed categories: Telekom’s measured download speed was more than three times as high as that of the second-placed provider.

Millions of measurements from everyday use

The Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ are among the world's most prestigious awards for telecommunications networks. They are based on user-initiated speed tests and background measurements. Millions of data points are collected via the Speedtest app and independently evaluated. Unlike pure laboratory tests, they reflect network quality under real everyday conditions.

Read the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ test report here: Mobile Network Consistency Report



About Ookla

Ookla, an Accenture company, is a global provider of connectivity data and analytics. It brings together the recognized expertise of Speedtest®, Downdetector®, Ekahau®, and RootMetrics® to provide valuable insights into networks and connectivity. By combining data from multiple sources with industry expertise, Ookla turns network-performance metrics into strategic, actionable insights.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile