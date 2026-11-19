T.Capital Tech Fund has invested 100 million euros in Mistral’s Series D funding round. As Deutsche Telekom’s strategic investment arm, T.Capital manages over 2 billion euros in assets on behalf of the Group and invests in companies that support its strategic priorities.

The investment marks a first step towards combining Deutsche Telekom's sovereign infrastructure, customer relationships and integration expertise with Mistral's frontier models, enterprise software and deployment capabilities as part of a future strategic partnership. Together, the companies plan to support German businesses and public institutions adopt AI tailored to their needs, particularly in industrial and regulated sectors.

The collaboration builds on Deutsche Telekom’s investments in sovereign AI infrastructure in Germany and Mistral’s growing presence in the country, including its recently established Munich hub.

Both companies are committed to supporting a competitive and sovereign European AI ecosystem, spanning AI infrastructure, models and enterprise applications.

Ferri Abolhassan, member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG and CEO of T-Systems International GmbH, said: "Europe’s competitiveness depends on our ability to develop and use powerful AI. Businesses must be able to trust this technology while retaining control over their data. Our Industrial AI Cloud provides a strong foundation for sovereign AI in Germany. With the investment in Mistral, we are expanding the combination of frontier European AI technology and engineering expertise with trusted infrastructure and integration capabilities to help businesses across Germany put trusted AI to work."

Johan Bergqvist, Chief Financial Officer, said: "Germany is known as the industrial backbone of Europe, and AI is now core to industrial competitiveness. We built Mistral so that European enterprises can deploy frontier AI they fully control, on their own data, in their own infrastructure. T.Capital's investment is a strong signal: together, DT and Mistral can bring sovereign, trustworthy AI to German industry and public institutions at scale."

Maneesh Sharma, Partner at T.Capital Tech Fund said: “Mistral has established itself as one of Europe's leading AI companies, combining world-class technology with a strong focus on enterprise needs. We see significant potential for Mistral to become a global leader in enterprise AI. Our 100 million euros investment reflects our conviction in the team, technology and market, while creating exciting opportunities with Deutsche Telekom.”

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About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile

About Mistral: Mistral AI

About T.Capital: T.Capital