A building department employee heads to a property for a site visit to look into possible unpermitted construction. The corresponding building file and its supplements can run to several hundred pages. At the push of a button, generative AI pulls the key information from the file so the employee can compare it with what he finds on site. Kreis Bergstraße, a district in the German state of Hesse, uses Business GPT, a Deutsche Telekom AI assistant, to work with documents. Business GPT was designed specifically to meet the strict compliance and data protection requirements of businesses and public administrations. Unlike publicly accessible AI tools, it provides a closed, protected environment that reduces the risk of compliance violations and data leaks. Business GPT is available to the district’s approximately 1,600 employees for day-to-day administrative work, from finding information faster in extensive records to analyzing documents and summarizing or drafting text.

Working with the district’s own documents and knowledge sources

When building department staff went out on site visits, they used to bring along a digital camera, take a photograph of what they found, and upload the images to a computer back at the office. Today, the files are fully digital. Staff can review them on site and upload them to Business GPT. During hearings, the building department often receives lengthy letters from attorneys or property owners. Business GPT can identify the key points and draft responses that cite the relevant legal provisions. Staff remain responsible for evaluating each case and making decisions.

The same approach works with even larger volumes of material. With Business GPT, staff can ask targeted questions about documents that run 400 or 500 pages, identify relevant connections, and develop positions.

The district also uses AI to communicate with residents. When inquiries or complaints come in, Business GPT refers to existing questions and answers to draft a reply. Staff then review and revise the drafts. Using these reference materials keeps responses grounded in approved content and makes them more reliable.

“Artificial intelligence can make administrative work more efficient. We see the greatest benefit in day-to-day case management, which accounts for around 90 percent of what we do. If AI can ease that workload, we’ll have more time for tasks that call for human experience and professional expertise,” says Landrat Christian Engelhardt, chief administrative officer of the district.

Keeping sensitive government information out of public AI tools

Business GPT is built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI and runs in European data centers in compliance with the GDPR. Prompts, sensitive government data, and uploaded documents are excluded from training the underlying AI models. For particularly sensitive applications, Deutsche Telekom also offers an on-premises option that runs on the customer’s own infrastructure.

“Public administrations need a sovereign solution to use artificial intelligence effectively. It has to meet data protection and security requirements while giving them control over how they use their own data. That way, AI can lighten the load for staff and simplify day-to-day processes,” said Klaus Werner, Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland.

Using AI across organizations

In the Bergstraße district, Business GPT is used by the district administration and 20 of the district’s 22 municipalities. The municipal administrations access the solution through a shared tenant. To manage access separately, Deutsche Telekom configured roles and permissions using Keycloak, open source software for identity and access management. Within the shared Business GPT environment, users can access only the areas they’re authorized to use.

As the implementation partner, Telekom MMS implements and integrates Business GPT. It also provides consulting, workshops, and training to help the district incorporate AI into its administrative processes and help staff use it effectively.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile