Munich-based robotics AI company microagi will train robotics models for its industrial customers at Telekom’s AI factory in Munich. The computing power of the Industrial AI Cloud is intended to help the start-up develop robot skills in simulations and transfer them to additional applications across different industries, such as logistics and manufacturing. Production data and manufacturing expertise will remain in Germany and under customers’ control. The computing power required for this is a crucial factor in accelerating the training of new robot skills and making it scalable.

From video to robot skill

Until now, robots have generally had to be remotely controlled or painstakingly programmed for each individual work cell. This takes time, staff, and money. microagi uses videos of real workflows, such as operating a machine or handling a workpiece. These are used to create a simulation in which the robot practices its task repeatedly. The robot skill is then transferred to the machine. This enables companies to unlock new use cases with additional computing power and scale robotics much like software.

Sovereign computing power for physical AI

“Sovereignty is determined by data, not by hardware or models,” says Bercan Kilic, founder and CEO of microagi. “Our principle is to take the best from everywhere and ensure sovereignty where it matters. That is why we train models for our industrial customers on sovereign infrastructure in Germany instead of buying all our computing power in the United States.”

“Sovereignty is achieved when European industry can use AI with its own data on its own terms. Our Industrial AI Cloud provides the foundation for this. Together with partners like microagi, we are bringing this sovereignty right onto the factory floor. It is precisely this interplay that creates the value we need to keep Europe strong as an industrial hub,” says Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Intelligent robotics strengthens European industry

AI-powered robotics is intended to support companies where workers for physical tasks are in short supply, safeguard production capacity, and turn practical expertise into scalable robot skills. Together, partners T-Systems and microagi aim to enable industrial companies to develop robotics AI using their own know-how and deploy it in production.

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