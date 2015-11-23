Security sweeps the awards

The jury of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) decided that Deutsche Telekom was No. 1 in Germany in the category of Outstanding Producer of Security Technology. Its Facebook privacy app shows users who can see their personal content, who can search for them, and who can post to their wall. Users can adjust their Facebook privacy settings with a single click to better protect their privacy.

Deutsche Telekom's Threat Management was celebrated as an Outstanding Security Adviser. The company's Threat Management ensures that all employees can get on with their jobs free of fear or violence. Anyone can contact the colleagues at Threat Management in the event of sudden physical approaches or if they feel they are being pursued, if threatened with physical or mental violence or unusual observations, such as when others express violent fantasies. Certified threat managers have helped around 200 colleagues over more than two years.

The jury also praised the SIPAM (Security Partnership Against Metal Theft) as an Outstanding Security Partnership. This partnership, composed of associations and companies from the logistics, telecommunications, mining and energy sectors, was founded in 2012 at the initiative of Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Bahn and RWE as well as the Verband Deutscher Metallhändler (Association of German Metal Traders). Most of the members operate critical infrastructures which are essential to the population, economy, and the State.

Trust front and center

OSPA jury members included Michael Hange, President of the BSI (Federal Office for Information Security), Dr. Hans-Georg Maaßen, President of the BfV (Germany's Domestic Intelligence Service). The awards, handed out for the first time this year, recognize companies and individuals from the security sector who, in the view of these organizations, have made an outstanding contribution. They are given in cooperation with security associations and groups across various countries.

The prize-giving ceremony was held as part of the German Security Conference in Berlin. Its topics were: trends in international economic crime, data protection and security, international crises and their impact on the German economy and cyber security. Thomas Kremer gave a speech on the protection of business from espionage and white-collar crime, both with regard to measures to be introduced by the State and the responsibility to be assumed by industry. The Member of the Board of Management responsible for Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance was delighted that its team had been singled out for recognition: "The trust of our customers and employees is front and center in all that we do. That is the basis for sustainable success. So I am very proud that our security activities have been recognized by such a high-caliber jury."