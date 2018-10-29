Digitallysecure.net: Protecting against digital fiends

Deutsche Telekom's internet portal offers many data privacy and security tips. Visitors can quickly find the latest information in text, video and images on the most common application scenarios in the digital world.

Find out how to pay risk-free on the internet. Or how to detect and eliminate of viruses, Trojans and other PC malware, and what to look out for when banking on your smartphone. The "Social Media" section provides instructions on how to communicate more securely via WhatsApp and others. It also includes tips on cyberbullying and insults.

"You can't always know everything. What counts is knowing where to go to get the answers. On digitallysecure.net we have made summaries with clear and compact information and suggestions on all the situations people face in their lives online. We plan to constantly build on and keep them up to date," says Deutsche Telekom spokesperson Christian Fischer.

Digitallysecure.net shows you how to keep your Mac or Android devices secure. Also included: How to surf securely on the go with a VPN connection and how a good backup can protect yourself against data loss.

But what if a cyberattack is successful? What should you do? Digitallysecure.net has advice for the worst case scenario, too. For example, if you are the victim of digital blackmail (Ransomware).

Find out more at: www.digitallysecure.net

