GDPR made easy: Tips for Deutsche Telekom customers

Tip 1: Sit back and relax

We have made all the necessary changes for you automatically. All existing contracts and agreements will remain valid. You do not have to do anything.

Tip 2: Rest assured, - you can leave it all to us

We will let you know how your data is stored and processed from the time contracts are signed.

Tip 3: View which of your data we store

We have reformulated our Data Protection Notice to provide a clear and understandable description of which of your data we process. Whether personal data, or data generated when you surf the Internet or use SmartHome, you can always get an overview of the data Deutsche Telekom holds about you. Comprehensive information about data transparency is available at “ Your data at Deutsche Telekom ”.

Tip 4: Contact our info service by telephone

Call the toll free number 0800 330 98 98 to hear the Data Protection Notice read aloud (in German).

Also good to know: Technological protection

Nothing new but good to know: We use anonymization to protect your data from third parties. Click here to learn more about the technology we use or take a look at our explanatory videos.

Anonymization

Video

Pseudonymization

Video

By the way: This is how Deutsche Telekom got ready for the GDPR

Data protection was a priority for Deutsche Telekom long before the GDPR came into force. An international project team has been working to implement the new rules since 2016. We have been working hard to adapt our systems and processes for you and significantly enhanced our data protection as a result. You can find more information here and in the Group Privacy Activity report 2017.