Telekom listed in Dow Jones Sustainability Index for fourth time in a row

Deutsche Telekom ranks well in the assessment of sustainability performance in the overall telecommunications sector, mobile communications and fixed-network, with 82 out of 100 points, and is thus listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World, DJSI Europe). In the three core dimensions Economic, Environmental and Social, Deutsche Telekom again achieved very good scores.

The SAM questionnaire has again become significantly more demanding this year: New topics, greater depth of detail, greater influence of controversies and a growing focus on quantitative targets and performance. High priority is given in particular to transparency in public reporting, performance in peer comparison and the Group-wide validity and implementation of strategies and processes.

In view of the demanding evaluation criteria, nine of the 59 participants evaluated in the Telecommunication Services sector this year are listed in the DJSI World - only five are even listed in the DJSI Europe.

Deutsche Telekom's efforts were particularly worthwhile in the areas of materiality, operational eco-efficiency, laboratory practice indicators and occupational health & safety, where DT received the best possible rating of 100 points and the status of "Best in Class". Further very good marks were achieved in the areas of "Information Security and Cybersecurity", "Environmental Reporting", "Social Reporting", "Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy", "Stakeholder Engagement", "Privacy Protection" and "Human Rights".

In addition to the DJSI, the T-Share is proud to be listed in other important sustainability indices and ranked among the top ten in many of these ESG (Environment Social Governance) ratings.