Telekom@School - Education via faster Internet
Digital education - that also means: technically well equipped schools. And this is where Telekom helps. With a fast network for the best learning success.
Digital education - that also means: technically well equipped schools. And this is where Telekom helps. With a fast network for the best learning success.
Digital participation in terms of #DABEI is the central approach of Telekom. This is especially true for schools. That is why Telekom offers a wide range of fast Internet connections. This offer is complemented by a diverse portfolio for the digitalisation of schools: from equipment such as digital blackboards to cloud solutions for virtual collaboration and knowledge management and tools such as video conference systems. more ...