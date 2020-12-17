Artificial intelligence for our everyday life

Artificial intelligence in cyber defence

Cyber criminals are becoming increasingly professional. They use automated attack methods. Deutsche Telekom's Artificial Intelligence solution is the ideal solution. This analyzes attacks using sensors in the Telekom network. Every day, Deutsche Telekom's cyber-defense team examines around one billion pieces of security-relevant data for signs of cyber-attacks. No one can do this by hand. That is why the Group relies on the fully automated assistance of artificial intelligence. This is because computers recognize patterns and deviations that indicate attacks much faster and thus provide valuable help in fending them off.

Hello Magenta" - the Smart Speaker from Telekom

With the Smart Speaker, Telekom offers its customers an intelligent assistant for their home. It controls various services by calling out "Hello Magenta". A voice command is all it takes to dim the lights or change the room temperature. The voice assistant understands who should be called. It tells who is currently calling. And it rejects calls on command. It also provides information about the weather. Another example: With the MagentaTV television service, Smart Speaker can be used to change channels, search for content or change the volume. Artificial intelligence ensures, for example, speech recognition and the classification of what is being said in the right context.

“Frag Magenta” (Ask Magenta)

The digital assistant at www.telekom.de answers questions promptly and around the clock. And if there is no quick answer, it will direct customers to the right consultant. When the Chatbot was new, its capabilities were still limited. It answered simple questions about telephony, Internet or TV malfunctions. Since it was well received, Telekom expanded it: It now has considerably more AI, conducts better dialogs and provides more comprehensive assistance in the event of disruptions, questions about bills, contracts and orders, as well as moving, WLAN, e-mail and SIM cards. It now even accesses individual customer data stored at Deutsche Telekom. In this way, he can deal with such matters: Display and download mobile phone bills or itemized bills for the last 18 months, find out the next possible date for extending a mobile phone contract or change the bank details of the mobile phone contract.

Predictive Maintenance

Knowing in advance when a machine will be damaged? Telekom makes this possible. In industry, every machine failure or production stoppage costs companies dearly. Predictive maintenance is an early warning system. Numerous sensors inside the machines generate huge amounts of data, including volume or speed. Artificial intelligence is used to set a limit value that the machine should not exceed. As soon as this limit is reached, the system sounds the alarm. Companies can use it to tackle necessary repairs in a foresighted, fast and well-prepared manner. More information

Real-time forecasts of arrival and departure times for rail traffic

A learning algorithm from T-Systems delivers real-time forecasts of arrival and departure times for more than two million stops per day. It also determines how this affects possible connections. Deutsche Bahn customers can thus obtain information in advance. Via smartphone and app, as well as on-site at the stations. To forecast each individual train, position reports from all moving trains are analyzed within seconds in T-Systems data centers. The algorithm behind the system uses machine learning methods, among other things. The models are trained at night with historical data in a 24-hour cycle. This continuously improves the forecasts and adapts them to current traffic conditions. More information

Fiber-optic expansion

To enable Telekom to plan new fiber-optic routes more quickly, the company uses a special car to collect precise data on the selected environment using various sensors and laser scanning technology. This data is translated into 3D image data. The system learns to recognize landscape features such as houses, grass, trees, etc. in terms of their relevance to planning. This capability improves the network planning process. The system creates an accurate 3D model of the road and its surroundings. For example, the technology recognizes whether there is asphalt or expensive paved areas on a route. Could a green strip be used for laying the fiber optic cables, making civil engineering work much easier? Where are there gullies, cracks in the road or lanterns, kerbs and protective walls? Where do trees protrude into the street? All of these factors are taken into account in the calculation of possible routes. Even deciduous and coniferous trees are distinguished - relevant for civil engineering. By comparison, without this solution, employees would have to go through construction plans, walk along roads, take measurements and often block roads or paths. Artificial intelligence can handle this routine work. More information

Rental agreements for mobile phone sites

Deutsche Funkturm GmbH (DFMG) builds infrastructure for mobile phone providers. It plans, implements and markets around 32,000 radio sites in Germany. It uses a robot-controlled platform from T-Systems and Blue Prism for its rental agreements. These contracts with more than 1,000 property owners were previously drawn up manually. DFMG employees frequently created or changed them. They then entered the contracts into IT systems. Robots now write these rental contracts. There are no more media breaks. The data quality remains constant, the effort is lower. The result: employees have more time for individual inquiries from property owners. More information

Building management

An artificial intelligence solution helps Deutsche Telekom to optimize its buildings and thus achieve savings. This is no trivial matter with thousands of employees working in numerous office buildings in Germany, and Deutsche Telekom responds flexibly to their needs. AI processes a wide range of data that characterizes the buildings: on their capacity utilization as well as their bus and rail connections. Artificial intelligence uses this data to develop scenarios for better utilization of buildings. In the end, it is the human being who decides, but the AI significantly speeds up and simplifies the analysis.