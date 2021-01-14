A dual success for Deutsche Telekom

The assessment was based on seven criteria: familiarity, likability, dynamism, financial solidity, commitment to CSR, attractive employer, and solidarity with the German economic hub. According to the study, Deutsche Telekom’s reputation is primarily based on the experiences of customers with the 30 DAX companies.

“In both social and economic terms, we got to grips with a difficult year much better than expected,” says Deutsche Telekom CEO Tim Höttges, underscoring the company’s success. “I was very impressed by the flexibility and creativity shown in tackling new challenges. We were there for people and demonstrated that we are not only serious about our promise to let everyone take part, but that we also live up to it as well.”

The comments on Deutsche Telekom from the more than 1,000 survey respondents included statements like “delivers convincing service, not only online and in the fixed-line network but also with mobile communications,” “a down-to-earth company,” “good price/performance ratio,” “fast internet,” and “very friendly and professional employees.” The online study was conducted in November 2020.

“The coronavirus pandemic has not caused any reputational damage to Germany’s leading stock corporations. In the public’s perception, their international presence lends them an aura of stability and security,” say the authors of the study, as quoted in a Börsen-Zeitung article on January 13, 2021. That makes Deutsche Telekom’s top ranking even more valuable. In the public’s estimation, the company moved up from fifth to first place in the rankings and has left well-known automakers behind it.

Deutsche Telekom came out on top in the individual criteria “financial solidity,” “dynamism,” and “solidarity with the German economic hub,” and was able to enhance its reputation in particular in the “likability,” “financial solidity,” and “attractive employer” criteria.

Tim Höttges enjoys an excellent reputation

Tim Höttges moved into first place in the reputation rankings for the CEOs of the 30 DAX-listed companies back in December 2020. Dr. Doeblin’s CEO reputation index is based on a survey conducted with business journalists regarding the grading of all CEOs of DAX-listed companies. The criteria used are “expertise and personality,” “strategic vision,” “open approach to the media,” and “likability.” The positive trend in Tim Höttges’ reputation was already initmated by his sixth place in December 2019 and third place in June 2020.

Deutsche Telekom’s CEO primarily owes his top ranking to the high marks the business journalists awarded him for his “strategic vision,” where he had a healthy lead over his competitors. In their comments, the journalists praised him for “giving Deutsche Telekom a strong international component”: “The U.S. deal was impressive.” He is considered to be an “anti-bureaucrat” and a “pioneer in digitalization.”

Reputation rankings of German companies

Top 10 in the Dax 2020 2019 Deutsche Telekom 1 5 BMW 2 1 Volkswagen 2 2 Adidas 4 3 Siemens 5 4 Deutsche Post 6 7 Allianz 7 7 Bayer 8 12 Daimler 9 9 Henkel 10 11

Source: Institute Dr. Doeblin