Performance of Beethoven's 10th symphony completed by AI rescheduled

Deutsche Telekom is monitoring the Corona situation very closely in order to decide in good time whether the event can take place in October as planned. For this reason, advance ticket sales will not start until late summer. The premiere will be broadcast live via #dabeiTV channel on MagentaTV as well as free of charge on MagentaMusik 360 and will subsequently be available for download free of charge on MagentaMusik 360 and MagentaTV.

About the project

Shortly before his death, Ludwig van Beethoven began to compose his 10th Symphony. To this day, it remains unfinished.

In honor of Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday, Deutsche Telekom assembled an international team of experts led by Dr. Matthias Röder to develop an artificial intelligence that would complete Beethoven's work. The symphony completed with the help of the AI was to be premiered by the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn in 2020, live in front of an audience and on the MagentaTV livestream.

The genius of Ludwig van Beethoven remains unique and is not called into question with this project. Rather, it is an experiment with an open outcome that aims to show how the collaboration of human and artificial intelligence can fire our imagination.