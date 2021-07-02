Telekom Customer Center: Determine data privacy yourself

How it works: Just log in and get started

Log in via Internet at www.telekom.de/kundencenter with your personal username and password.

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Tip 1: Create, view or change your phone book entry

Would you like to know whether your name is listed in the telephone directory or whether it can be requested from directory assistance service? You can create, change, or delete the entry yourself in the Telekom Customer Center.

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Tip 2: Would you like more or less information? We are guided by you.

Under “InfoService” in the Telekom Customer Center, you can decide whether you would like to receive messages from Telekom. We provide regular information on products, offers and services, for example about network expansion. You choose how you are notified and can change this at any time. More information about InfoService is available here .

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Tip 3: How detailed do you want your phone bill to be?

In the Telekom Customer Center you can set how you want us to notify you about your invoice and to whom we should send it. On request, you can also receive an itemized proof of your telephone connections with your invoice.

The individual telephone connection record lists all chargeable phone calls. You can choose whether the telephone number is displayed in full or only a shortened representation of the last three digits.

We always want your data to be protected. That is why we do not send itemized records to your email address. However, you can call up and print out the proof at any time in the Telekom Customer Center.

We do not include connections within the framework of a flat rate and connections to certain protected organizations, for example church and social advice centers, in the individual telephone connection record.

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