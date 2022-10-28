T-Systems achieves the Control Tower AWS Service Delivery designation.

T-Systems announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Control Tower. It recognizes that T-Systems, the enterprise customer arm of Deutsche Telekom, has proven success in developing and building interoperable and differentiable solutions, to the AWS Built on Control Tower (BoCT) technical specification. The AWS BoCT specification defines two technical frameworks; the Customizations for AWS Control Tower (CfCT) and the AWS Control Tower Account Factory for Terraform (AFT), which AWS customers and partners can use to build compliant solutions on AWS.

Achieving the AWS Control Tower Service Delivery designation differentiates T Systems as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency helping customers to codify their enterprise architectures and governance policies to meet specific regulatory/compliance controls such as for HIPAA-related customer data or FSI clients, and building supportable third-party independent software vendor (ISV) solutions to help them achieve higher operational efficiency at scale on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Proven Success and Best Practices

AWS Control Tower Service Delivery Partners have demonstrated success building to AWS best practices, and have followed the AWS Management and Governance Cloud Environment guide (M&G CEG) to build across eight functional elements: Controls, Network, Identity, Security, Monitoring and Observability, Cloud Financial Management, and Sourcing and Distribution. M&G CEG provides guidance to implement best practices, including recommendations for AWS services and third-party software solutions that help meet best practices.



“T-Systems is proud to receive the designation for AWS Control Tower Service Delivery,” said Helena Herselman, responsible for T-Systems’ AWS business. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

T-Systems will make the professional services offering around the AWS Control Tower available in the AWS Marketplace. Clients can use the product and contact T-Systems experts directly through the marketplace. They are able to customize and deploy an AWS Control Tower Landing Zone based on AWS security best practices.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.