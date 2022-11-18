Deutsche Telekom is the most popular mobile communications provider among young people

This is the second time that young people in particular have expressed their trust in the company. This result is confirmed by other surveys conducted on behalf of Deutsche Telekom. According to these studies, the company is also ahead of the competition and holds its own by a wide margin in the young target group – and the trend is rising.

"We measure our brand values worldwide and are already a telco lovebrand in most of our countries. Particularly with regard to the young target group, we see a very positive development in the image dimensions. This applies to all our European markets and massively in the USA. This is where our consistent brand management and customer-focused marketing communications are paying off," explains Head of Brand Uli Klenke.

For Christian Loefert, Head of Marketing Communications, Mobile Terminals and Training at Telekom Deutschland, such successes do not come by chance. "Especially in the German market, our marketing communications efforts around the young target group are making themselves felt. We get excellent marks from young people when it comes to the quality of our networks, products and services as well as our social and sustainable commitment."

In this way, Telekom offers young people offers tailored to them, thus increasing the relevance of the brand. In addition, as a company it assumes responsibility for society and the environment and can score massive points in brand perception, especially among young target groups. The initiative "No Hatespeech" or the engagement "We connect Germany" in the context of the pandemic are just a few examples.

Deutsche Telekom has also been inspiring young people for years with target group-specific communication campaigns in relevant social media environments, especially via TikTok. The social campaigns "Ohaaaa" or "Community Week" stand out in particular here. To turn young people into fans, it is important to understand their communication behavior and enter into dialog with them. It's all about quick and compact information that offers direct added value. Deutsche Telekom is one of the most agile companies in the social media environment and is one of the pioneers on TikTok in particular.

Since 2011, the YoungBrandAwards have been identifying the most popular brands in various industries every year. A total of 16,502 people in the 16 to 35 age group took part in this year's study. In the "mobile service provider" category, 1,415 people were surveyed. 28.8 percent voted for Telekom. Competitors like Vodafone, O2, 1&1, Blau and Yourfone follow in the places. The independent consumer survey is conducted by the Munich-based market research institute Youngcom.

Deutsche Telekom one of the most valuable brands worldwide

Deutsche Telekom already scored at the beginning of the year as one of the most valuable brands worldwide. The experts from "Brand Finance Global 500" list the company among the top 20 worldwide and by far the most valuable telecommunications brand in Europe. According to the study, the Group also improves to second place among global telcos - behind Verizon and ahead of AT&T and China Mobile.