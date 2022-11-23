Telekom again most valuable German brand.

The "Global Top 100 Brand Corporations Study" by the European Brand Institute currently ranks Deutsche Telekom as the most valuable German brand. According to the study, the brand value amounts to EUR 29.9 billion. This puts the company ahead of Volkswagen (28.4), SAP (24.3), Daimler (22.6) and BMW (20.9) in a global comparison of German brands. The most valuable brand worldwide is Apple, ahead of Google and Amazon.

"Our positive economic corporate development and the consistent implementation of our brand strategy in all our markets are paying off," explains Brand CEO Ulrich Klenke. "The result also underscores the trust our customers place in us."

Telekom significantly increased its score compared with the previous year. It jumped 10 percent, making it by far the most valuable telecommunications brand in Europe. The experts put Telekom in 45th place in the overall ranking. According to the study, the Group also ranks fourth among global telcos behind AT&T, Verizon and China Mobile. According to the study, Germany confirms its role as one of the brand hotspots of Europe with a total value of the TOP 10 companies of 209 billion euros behind France and ahead of Switzerland.

The European Brand Institute, Vienna is a leading institute for the valuation of intangible assets. Its main activities are focused on brand and patent valuations. The Global Top 100 Brand Corporations study analyzed more than 3,000 companies and their brands in 16 industries based on the latest ISO standards. The data is based on the 2021 financial year. For more information on the study, interested parties can visit www.europeanbrandinstitute.com .

Deutsche Telekom one of the most valuable brands worldwide

Deutsche Telekom already scored at the beginning of the year as one of the most valuable brands. The experts from "Brand Finance Global 500" list the company among the top 20 worldwide and by far the most valuable telecommunications brand in Europe. According to the study, the Group has also moved up to second place among global telcos. In addition, the BrandZ study "Top100 Most Valuable Global Brands" lists Telekom as the second most valuable German brand.