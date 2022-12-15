Deutsche Telekom supports Chainlink Staking

T-Systems MMS has been a node operator for Chainlink since 2020, providing reliable real-world data and off-chain computation for decentralized blockchain applications, such as decentralized finance (DeFi).



“The Chainlink Network has seen increasing adoption and growing momentum both across the blockchain ecosystem and across more traditional Web2 business sectors,” said Dirk Röder, Head of Blockchain Solutions Center at T-Systems MMS. “By participating in Chainlink Staking as a node operator, T-Systems MMS can further support the security of Chainlink oracle services while providing secure infrastructure for the growing smart contract economy.”

Please find more information about participation in staking supports the Web3 economy in our media release .