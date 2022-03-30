Support for Ukraine

Deutsche Telekom supports. The Board of Management has put together a comprehensive package of measures. Please find below an overview.

May 31, 2022

New prepaid tariff for refugees

Deutsche Telekom is continuing its aid measures for Ukrainian refugees: to enable them to stay in touch with their families and friends back home, Telekom Deutschland is offering them a low-cost prepaid plan from June 10. The new MagentaMobil Prepaid Ukraine rate gradually replaces the SIM cards previously provided as emergency aid - their use was and is limited until June 30. All users of the previous SIM cards will be notified of the offer to switch to the new rate by SMS from mid-June.

March 30, 2022

Ukraine: Job offers for refugees

In addition to support in the form of free SIM cards and free telephony to Ukraine, Deutsche Telekom also offer jobs in numerous European countries.

March 24, 2022

Deutsche Telekom ends its software development activities in Russia

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine, Deutsche Telekom has been working on ending its development activities in Russia - as announced at our annual press conference on February 24th. Read more ...

March 14, 2022

Deutsche Telekom donates one million euros to the German Red Cross

The war in Ukraine is a humanitarian desaster. In view of this, Deutsche Telekom has made a donation of one million euros to the German Red cross (DRK).

Link to media information

March 11, 2022

Handbook Germany: Important information for people from Ukraine, volunteers and interested people

The "Handbook Germany" provides information about arriving and living in Germany. In particular, information on the current situation is listed, including special regulations, residence status and also practical topics such as medical care without German health insurance.

Since 2017, the Handbook Germany has been providing more reliable information to people who are new to Germany, volunteers, and those interested in living, learning, and working in Germany. The Handbook Germany is a cooperation of the Federal Chancellery, Deutsche Telekom and Adobe as well as the New German Media Makers. To the Handbook Germany (in German, Ukrainian, Russian)

March 4, 2022

Telekom switches calls to Ukraine from public telephones to free of charge

From the approximately 14,000 public telephones in Germany, telephone calls to Ukraine are free of charge until further notice.

March 3, 2022

Deutsche Telekom supports refugees from Ukraine in Germany

Substantial support

SIM cards: In Germany, Telekom is providing free SIM cards with unlimited data volume and unlimited telephony via official aid organizations in coordination with the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees. The first 5,000 cards are already being distributed, with the focus currently on Berlin. This is the first stopover for most trains carrying refugees. Local coordination is handled by the Berlin State Office for Refugee Affairs. Deutsche Telekom will also support the Friedland reception center in Lower Saxony and other institutions with SIM cards.

Callcenter: Deutsche Telekom is also helping aid organizations to set up call centers to advise refugees on all issues. This is currently being done in Hamburg and Cologne, for example. In addition to special hotlines, Deutsche Telekom also provides telephone systems, smartphones, tablets and routers.

Fleet management: Telekom's fleet management is providing vehicles to support aid convoys heading for the Polish-Ukrainian border.

On topic

European subsidiaries and T-Mobile US provide support

Support for the people of Ukraine and their families is also being provided by the European subsidiaries and T-Mobile US. For example, they also provide telephony and text messaging to Ukraine as well as roaming in Ukraine free of charge. In the border regions in particular, refugees are also receiving prepaid cards. In Poland alone, 100,000 cards have already been issued, in Romania 20,000.

Accommodation for refugees is also being provided with free Wi-fi access. In some countries, the employees are engaging themselves in coordination with local NGOs, UNICEF and the Red Cross.

Telekom has national companies with a common border with Ukraine in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

February 25, 2022

Connections free of charge

Telekom Deutschland is switching its private and business customers' calls to and from Ukraine to free of charge. This applies retroactively from February 23, 2022, and initially until the end of March 31, 2022.

Specifically, calls and text messages to Ukraine are now free of charge from the fixed network as well as from cell phones. This also applies to customers of the Deutsche Telekom subsidiary Congstar. Invoices for contract customers will be corrected retroactively. Prepaid customers will initially be given credit for their prepaid credit until Deutsche Telekom has technically converted the Ukraine-related connections. Moreover, customers who are in Ukraine will not incur any roaming charges .