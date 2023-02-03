Real or fake: how to test your judgment

Digital news test - 24 questions for knowledge-hungry people

The digital message test helps you assess your digital skills and identify any weaknesses. The test questions and tasks cover a broad spectrum: from navigating digital media environments to assessing the quality of content to knowledge about how digital publics work. The test takes about ten to 15 minutes to complete. You have to answer 24 questions from five areas. Each area represents an important skill in dealing with news on the Internet. At the end, you will receive a personal evaluation. The news test was developed as part of a research project by the New Responsibility Foundation.

Quellenreiter:in App - a 'fake news' quiz for people who like to play games

Quellenreiter:in is a multiplayer quiz app for students and adults aged 14 and older who are active in social networks. In the game, two friends* each compete against each other and collect points. They have to check real headlines for their truth content and rate them as fact or fake. For example: Did "The Simpsons" predict the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022? Does coffee cause cancer? After each round, players receive background information on the respective quiz questions. The app trains media and information literacy in a playful way. The application is available for IOS and Android, free of charge and without advertising. The developers were funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) together with the Prototype Fund and the Open Knowledge Foundation Germany.

Federal government quiz - the knowledge test for adults

For Safer Internet Day 2022, the German government has published the quiz " How safe are you online " on its site. The knowledge test comprises a total of ten questions about deep fakes, fake news, disinformation and data security. One of them: "You discover a hate comment under a video on YouTube. Where can you report it?" As a reader of our topic special, you probably know the answer, right? If not, you can find the solution in the quiz, it only takes a few minutes.

Klicksafe quiz - teaching material for educators and parents

Even adults find it difficult to distinguish between facts and fakes. It is even harder for young people and children. The Fake News Quiz of the EU initiative klicksafe aims to promote the online competence of young people. Young people can put their knowledge of fake news to the test. The quiz is intended as a supplement to school lessons. But if you have kids, take the test together with them. That way, you can approach the topic together and discuss why "trolls" are just as dangerous on the Internet as they are in Middle Earth.

Exposing fake photos - the picture test for cheap fake detectives

Can you tell real photos from image manipulations? More and more fake pictures are circulating on the net. While so-called deepfakes are altered and falsified with the help of artificial intelligence techniques, Cheap Fakes are often less technologically complex. They can be produced using easily accessible methods and conventional programs. Often, images are manipulated in this way to create a false context. With the Migros quiz , you can click through a series of images. Are they fake or real? You decide by voting. You'll find out the solution and tips on how to better recognize fakes at the very end.

