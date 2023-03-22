Deutsche Telekom receives awards for digital participation and climate protection

Deutsche Telekom is Supplier Engagement Leader

In most cases, companies work with a large number of suppliers who are responsible for their business activities and supply chains. Therefore, in order to be able to achieve sustainability goals, the inclusion of these suppliers in the company's sustainability strategy is crucial.

One of Deutsche Telekom's ESG goals is to become climate-neutral (net zero) in the entire value chain by 2040. To achieve this, the company works closely linked with its suppliers. For this cooperation and responsibility along the entire value chain, Deutsche Telekom has now been recognized by the CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader. Thus, the company is among the top 8 percent of enterprises assessed.

As part of the CDP Supplier Program, Deutsche Telekom annually invites its most important suppliers to provide transparency on their emissions, climate protection targets, action plans, risk assessments and energy consumption. The data is requested to calculate Scope 3 emissions from the upstream value chain and serves as the basis for supplier-specific agreements on climate protection. This is crucial to achieving the company’s own climate targets, as more than two-thirds of its total CO2 emissions come from suppliers.

Third place in the Digital Inclusion Benchmark

In addition to climate protection and environmental activities, Deutsche Telekom is also committed to digital participation and digital cohesion in society. The company has now been rewarded for its ambitions in these areas and the implementation of said actions with the third place in the Digital Inclusion Benchmark 2023. This is a ranking by the World Benchmarking Alliance, in which the 200 most influential digital technology companies in the world are assessed. The ranking evaluates how these 200 companies are helping to promote a more inclusive digital economy and society.

Third place is a success for Deutsche Telekom and an improvement to last time. Compared to the previous year, it has improved its ranking by four places. Through various national and international initiatives for better access to the digital world and accessible media literacy, Deutsche Telekom continues to work on enabling responsible and safe use of digital media.