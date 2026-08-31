"Switch language"

Sustainability training for suppliers

1 min read

As a global company, we are committed to high social and environmental standards and to respecting fundamental human rights throughout our supply chain. 

BI_T_Central_0031

In this context, we expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold our fundamental values and principles.

To support our suppliers in building sustainability expertise, we offer a range of online training courses. These courses introduce suppliers to key sustainability topics and help them meet our sustainability requirements.
 