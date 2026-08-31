Sustainability training for suppliers
As a global company, we are committed to high social and environmental standards and to respecting fundamental human rights throughout our supply chain.
As a global company, we are committed to high social and environmental standards and to respecting fundamental human rights throughout our supply chain.
In this context, we expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold our fundamental values and principles.
To support our suppliers in building sustainability expertise, we offer a range of online training courses. These courses introduce suppliers to key sustainability topics and help them meet our sustainability requirements.