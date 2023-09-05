Sustainability at Digital X 2023: An interview with Melanie Kubin-Hardewig

Companies are given the opportunity, and at the same time the responsibility, to recognize and actively exploit opportunities. And in the process, ensure ethical use and development of digital technologies. "Sustainability and Responsibility" is one of the megatrends of Digital X 2023. Inspiring stage sessions, participatory masterclasses and innovative showcases promote awareness of responsible thinking and action and inspire corporate sustainability through digital transformation.

Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, Vice President Group Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom, sheds light on the megatrend and illustrates how guests at the trade fair can experience sustainability first-hand.

Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, how is the "Sustainability and Responsibility" megatrend reflected at the trade fair?

Melanie Kubin-Hardewig: Sustainability is running through the event like a red thread. So really from the planning and implementation of the event to the exhibits. While on the one hand it is undeniable that the Digital X is a major event and thus leaves its own ecological footprint, on the other hand it is precisely for this reason that we as initiators have committed ourselves to paying particular attention to sustainability in the organization of the Digital X 2023 and to constantly improving it. We achieve this through various measures with which we focus on three fields of action: Climate protection, resource efficiency and circular economy, and social responsibility. Some examples of this are the promotion of sustainable mobility, the implementation of climate-friendly logistics, or the design of decorative elements and stage construction that takes circular thinking into account.

Visitors can also experience in person and individually how digitization and sustainability can go hand in hand. The brandhouses present a wide variety of innovative digital solutions and technologies that enable green and social sustainability. And exciting questions will be discussed in the stage sessions and master classes. For example: How can we address the increasing resource demands of digital technologies? What values does a digital society need? How can we use digitization to reduce our ecological footprint?

What should visitors definitely not miss?

Melanie Kubin-Hardewig: At the event, guests can expect to see numerous exhibits within the brandhouses that bring sustainability to life in a tangible way. The exhibits range from innovative waste collection systems that operate in water to inspiring upcycling initiatives. Guests can also learn more about media literacy and artificial intelligence that helps minimize environmental impacts. In the Stadtgarten, guests can generate energy via kinetic walkways to charge their phones with sustainably generated energy. The offerings are diverse and impressive.

The brandhouses are also visited as part of the megatrend guided tours. By the way, our guides for the megatrend tour are Green Pioneers, our sustainability ambassadors, and other ESG experts. So, visiting the tours is definitely worthwhile. They will be offered on both days of the event at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will start at Mediapark. However, if guests don not have the opportunity to take part in one of the tours, I still recommend visiting some of the brandhouses. Thanks to our app, guests can effortlessly filter and find all the brandhouses that reflect the megatrend. But the program does not just take place in the brandhouses: Guests should take a closer look at the pond in the Mediapark in particular, because this is where the aforementioned intelligent waste collection robot WasteShark from RanMarine is making its rounds.

Digital X is also about actively participating in the discussion of future topics. This is possible, for example, in the master classes from T-Systems or CISCO .

The stages are also a highlight of the event. You will also find me on one of the stages. On September 20 at 2:45 p.m., I will be participating in one of the engaging discussions on the Disruption Stage. The topic is "Green AI: Curse or Blessing?". Recogizer CEO Carsten Kreutze, AI expert Dr. Jan Hofmann and I will jointly discuss the potential of artificial intelligence for climate protection and the circular economy, as well as possible solutions to the challenges it poses.

In addition, many other interesting topics will be discussed on the stages. So it is worth taking a look at the program booklet!

What is your insider tip for a sustainable trade fair visit?

Melanie Kubin-Hardewig: There are many ideas for a sustainable trade fair visit, but I would like to talk about three in particular here:

A sustainable visit to the trade fair starts with getting there. That is why I recommend using public transportation. By the way, using a personalized link, all Digital X guests can purchase a separate ticket for free use of public transport in Cologne and the VRS area for the days of the event.”

In addition, everyone can make an active contribution to circular economy by bringing and handing in cell phones from home that are no longer in use. The designated collection point is located in the private customer brandhouse.

And last but not least, guests can take away many suggestions and inspirations for their business. I recommend taking advantage of the Guided Tours offer so as not to miss any highlight.

What are you personally looking forward to most at the Digital X?

Melanie Kubin-Hardewig: I am particularly looking forward to the lively exchange and inspiring discussions. The opportunity to meet with experts, companies and other enthusiasts from various fields to share ideas and visions for a sustainable digital future is an extraordinary opportunity. In addition, I am especially looking forward to the Guided Tour with the Green Pioneers and getting to know better the different perspectives on sustainability in B2B business. This exciting information is also very important for my role and everyday life in the Group. Of course, I am also looking forward to the conversation on stage on the topic of "Green AI."

Digital X 2023 promises to be an inspiring event that demonstrates the link between digitalization and sustainability in a fascinating way. We look forward to welcoming guests to the Digital X 2023 very soon and bringing sustainability and responsibility to life!