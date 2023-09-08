Digitalization meets sustainability. Promotional products for business customers at Digital X 2023

Germany is committed to driving innovation and change forward. This is made clear by the more than 2,500 support programs for companies. And sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in those. Already 40 percent of these programs take sustainability into account. That means: With many digitalization approaches, the environmental influences are already being considered and improved. Overall, interest in the interaction of the two aspects is undoubtedly increasing. That is why "Sustainability and Responsibility" is one of the megatrends of the event that will be held on September 20 and 21 under the motto "Be digital. Stay human.”

Information point on eligibility

The Deutsche Telekom “Schubkraft” team for eligibility offers guests of the trade fair the opportunity to find out about the said support programs. The team will be found in the Piccola restaurant, Venloer Straße 29 in Cologne, so that a relaxed exchange over Italian cuisine can take place. Companies can also find out specifically here whether their projects are eligible for funding. Some funding programs cover up to 70 percent of the costs for digitalization projects. Interested parties can use the Deutsche Telekom app “Meine Förderung” (available free of charge in app stores) to get an overview of all the programs themselves – or alternatively carry out the sustainability quick check on site to find out what the status of their funding options is.

Sustainable solutions made tangible

Another location where sustainability and innovative technologies will be in the foreground is the Falko Alexander Gallery, Venloer Straße 24. Digital solution approaches from various areas of life will be presented there, from energy management and remote maintenance to specialized solutions for the hotel and catering industry.

Some of the highlights presented are:

E-mobility: Not only is the future of electromobility discussed here, but also the financial and environmentally friendly advantages it brings with it.

Betterspace: The energy management solution better.energy increases energy efficiency and transforms hotels into smart buildings.

TeamViewer: These AR solutions show how manual processes can be digitalized through augmented reality.

Level Meter: An innovative recycled textile container that saves water and CO2 thanks to an intelligent level sensor.

In summary, it can be said that the potential of digitalization is not yet being fully exploited in Germany, but interest in sustainable solutions is increasing. Events like the Digital X in Cologne create awareness of how technology and sustainability can be combined to advance companies and society.