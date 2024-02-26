MWC 2024: Partners, Player, Prototypes

Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, put the spotlight on Deutsche Telekom's motto and brand promise "Connecting your world" at the Mobile World Congress. This is important at a time when communication is needed more than ever. The recipe for this has three ingredients: intelligent networks, global platforms and Magenta AI. All to be found at the Deutsche Telekom booth - as tangible eye-catchers. You can see this and what else happened on the first day of the trade fair in our photo show.