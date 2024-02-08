Sustainability label of Deutsche Telekom awarded for the 50th time

Tackling the challenges of the digital world

The latest addition is the labeling of „ Device-as-a-Service ”, a device management service for business customers that focuses on small and medium-sized companies. „Device-as-a-Service" has been awarded the #GreenMagenta label because the solution organizes the entire mobile device park for our business customers - from procurement and service to sustainable end-of-life management. This gives many smartphones and tablets a second lifecycle. This puts it in line with the other „green" labeled offers. These include, for example, the digital delivery note , which represents a progressive alternative to conventional paper documents. By dispensing with printed documents, valuable natural resources are conserved and CO2 emissions are reduced.

Also bearing the #GreenMagenta label is the „ Magenta Zuhause Schnellstartpaket ". Landline customers receive the package, which consists of a mobile router and SIM card, as a service in the event of a network outage or delayed connection provision to ensure an Internet connection via mobile communications. Among other things, the rental model used, the housing made from recycled plastic and the sustainable packaging were recognized.

The #GoodMagenta label has been awarded ten times so far. One example of this is the project „ University of third age ", a study program for older people. DTSE SK is the first company in Slovakia to have its own 2-year study program for senior citizens. By participating in this study program, older people can improve their skills and knowledge in dealing with modern technologies, learn about dangers in the digital environment and acquire skills to prevent them.

In Germany, the „ Media sure! But secure. " initiative received one of the first #GoodMagenta labels.

Promoting awareness for sustainability

We think: It should be easy to make sustainable decisions. That is why we have our labels. They offer quick guidance when making purchasing decisions and also help business customers to achieve their sustainability goals. Overall, they are intended to help raise awareness of sustainability. TÜV Rheinland has validated and awarded the two labels. Thanks to the independent confirmation from TÜV Rheinland, customers can rely on the transparency and security of our sustainability labels.

We are constantly working on developing new products and solutions and improving our existing range. And we strive to ensure that they are labeled with sustainability labels. One example of this is the development of a plug-in power supply for routers that is made from 98% recycled plastic. We also demand energy efficiency of at least 90 percent for power supply units; older models currently have around 88 percent. Such a reduction has a 1:1 impact on power consumption.



Further information on Deutsche Telekom's sustainability labels can be found here.