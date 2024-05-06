Very best buddies

This inclusive promotion gave all children an opportunity to experience the thrill of the stadium environment on match day. Disabled and non-disabled children wishing to form a mascot duo were required to submit a joint competition entry in advance.

SA Children with special needs were given the opportunity to appear as child mascots at one of the world’s most successful soccer clubs and make some very special memories. This initiative not only promotes inclusion for children of differing abilities, but also takes a clear stance on inclusion in sports.

The partnership between Deutsche Telekom and FC Bayern Munich shows how corporations and sports clubs can join forces to help build an inclusive society. By breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for all, they play their part in enabling everyone to realize their dreams.