Inclusion on and off the ice at the DEL WINTER GAME

A special highlight of their commitment took place on January 4th at the DEL WINTER GAME in Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt. Together with the associations involved, Telekom gave a Paralympic athlete and a Löwen Frankfurt fan an unforgettable experience at the Löwen Frankfurt game against the Adler Mannheim. The para-ice hockey player and captain of the national team Malte Brelage as well as Lions fan and wheelchair user Yannik Becker received exclusive insights behind the scenes before the game and were actively involved in the action on the ice, in which the two brought the puck onto the ice for the face-off. With the campaign, Telekom created a stage for the Paralympic ice hockey team on the way to the 2026 Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy.

This campaign is another measure of our ‘Inclusion through Sport’ initiative. We want to give the topic of inclusion and Paralympic winter sports more visibility in the ice hockey environment,” says Henning Stiegenroth, Head of Sports and Sponsoring at Deutsche Telekom AG. “Our commitment to sports for the disabled is not an end in itself, but rather sets a conscious example with all our actions and projects. Sport in particular has the power to make diversity tangible and thus break down barriers.”