Fair play must apply everywhere: Bayern players once again take a stand for “No Hate Speech”

Hate and agitation spread where no one speaks up against it. But silence empowers exactly what divides our society. With the current campaign “ Open your eyes ”, Telekom calls on people not to leave victims of hate, agitation, and violence alone, but instead to pay attention, take action, and show solidarity.

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Prominent support for the campaign comes from Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry, and Jonathan Tah. The three professional footballers represent the entire FC Bayern team in emphasizing that everyone deserves respect — on the pitch and on the internet.

In the new campaign video, they read personal experiences from people affected. These are not experiences of the players themselves. It makes visible how hurtful online hate messages can be — especially when no one pays attention or speaks up. With their involvement, the players and FC Bayern once again support Telekom’s long-standing commitment to No Hate Speech.

Their shared message is clear: “Let’s listen, let’s show up, let’s speak up. For a digital world where everyone feels safe. Together for #NoHateSpeech.”

During the filming, the FC Bayern players explained why respect, humanity, and solidarity are important to them and why they use their voice to take a stand.

Why is it important to publicly take a stand against Hate Speech outside the pitch?

Manuel Neuer : “Whenever possible, everyone should use their voice. As footballers or as clubs like FC Bayern, we can reach many people. Hate on the internet leads to exclusion and endangers social cohesion. Taking a clear stance promotes tolerance, solidarity, and unity: fair play must apply everywhere — online as well as offline. That’s why, together with Deutsche Telekom, we speak up for this issue, which is becoming increasingly relevant in society.”

When do players experience hate comments, and how does this affect a team?

Serge Gnabry : “Again and again, after situations like missed penalties or lost matches, individuals are attacked online. Often, these attacks target a person’s origin, skin color, or religion. For us as a team, such cases mean that we never allow ourselves to be divided. Instead, we show our teammate clearly: You are one of us — we stand by you! That’s what matters off the pitch too: you don’t abandon others, and you show that everyone has their place in our community.”

What role do fans play as digital ‘teammates’ in the fight against hate?

Jonathan Tah: “Fans are more than just spectators in digital spaces — they are active teammates and can significantly counteract No Hate Speech through their behavior. Comments and reactions can fuel agitation, but they can just as well help create a positive and respectful environment. By supporting those affected and contradicting hate with courage, fans send a powerful message. And those who behave respectfully inspire others to take a stand against hostility as well.”

“Let’s listen, let’s show up, let’s speak up.” – Watch the video with the FC Bayern players here