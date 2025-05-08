Digital X Cologne: Rethinking the initiative

The new focus allows the agenda and selection of exhibits to be aligned even more closely to the needs of guests and to engage into a more individual exchange. To address the challenges of digital transformation in an even more targeted manner. To generate a tangible impact for Germany and Europe as a business location in the future.

With a newly conceived, focused platform for digital engagement, Digital X is moving to Koelnmesse's Conference and Exhibition Center. The realigned format will be more exclusive and will continue to combine indoor and outdoor elements. It will be more closely aligned with the selected thematic focus.

Digital X is once again "on tour" this year – in five major German cities and, for the first time, in Vienna.

Digital X – a success story

"How can digitization advance companies in Germany and Europe and how do we support them in doing so?" This question provided the impetus to launch the Digital X initiative in 2017. Since then, the event has grown enormously. Together with more than 300 partners, outstanding speakers, visionaries, leading experts and our guests. The declared goal: to create tangible impetus for Europe's digital agenda and take action together. For sustainable digitalization and strengthened competitiveness.

After starting at the Köln Messe, Digital X has moved to Cologne city center with the main event. Breathtaking indoor and outdoor stages, numerous brand houses and marketplaces – a completely new concept. Decentralized, agile and innovative.

Just like the topics covered at the events, Digital X itself has change in its DNA. And it is constantly evolving. In doing so, it is not only oriented towards technological progress. It also adapts to economic and social changes.

Digitization. Together. Making.

Digital X has made history and will continue to do so. Because we can only make a difference together. And right from the start, there has been one motive that unites us all: networking, exchanging ideas, learning from each other – tackling digitization together.