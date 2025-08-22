Comet AI Browser Now Available for All Perplexity Pro Users in Germany

Comet is recognized globally as the most sought-after and highly-anticipated AI browser in the world. Over 1.5 million people have joined the waitlist to receive early access to Comet and users around the world search for one of the exclusive invites that every new Comet user receives.

Initially launched in July for Perplexity Max subscribers at $200/month, Comet quickly captivated the world. It is now currently available to Perplexity Pro subscribers in the US.

“Our vision is to democratize AI and make it available to everyone. Today we take another step in that direction. Thanks to the close partnership between Deutsche Telekom and Perplexity, Comet comes to Germany as one of the first countries outside of the US. Not only for Deutsche Telekom customers, but for all Perplexity Pro subscribers. This ensures anyone curious about the future of AI, regardless of whether they are a Deutsche Telekom customer, can experience Comet’s powerful capabilities,” said Rodrigo Diehl, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and Managing Director, Telekom Deutschland.

Last year Telekom offered PerplexityPro for one year for free to the millions of their customers in Germany via their benefit program MagentaMoments. With an incredible usage and response. Andas an extra when purchasing Deutsche Telekom's recently introduced AI phone, customers will receive a free Perplexity Pro license for 18 months. And now also access to Comet.

“In every country we partner with Deutsche Telekom, we’re continuously inspired by how much they care about their customers and their entire country,” said Ryan Foutty, VP of business at Perplexity. “When we started to work on making Comet available in more countries, we thought of them first. Especially since so many Perplexity Pro subscribers are Telekom customers.”

A New Era of AI for All

Comet acts as a personal AI assistant in your browser, ready to help with anything from managing your schedule to answering in-depth questions, planning trips, and making daily life easier. This announcement highlights Deutsche Telekom’s ongoing leadership in making AI technology safe, inclusive, and useful for everyday life, for everyone in Germany.

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Founded in 2022, the company's mission is to serve the world's curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at www.perplexity.com