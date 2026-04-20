Telekom congratulates FC Bayern Munich on their masterpice

A magnificent achievement! FC Bayern Munich secured the German championship title early this past weekend. With an impressive season, exceptional consistency, and tremendous team spirit, the record champions have once again made football history, bringing the championship trophy back to Munich for the 35th time. Deutsche Telekom congratulates its long-standing partner on this outstanding achievement. For decades, FC Bayern Munich has stood for top performance, passion, and success – values that also drive Deutsche Telekom.

Technology, Experiences, and Responsibility

Deutsche Telekom and FC Bayern Munich have maintained a close and trusting partnership since 2002. This long-term collaboration extends far beyond traditional sponsorship, focusing particularly on technology, digital fan experiences, and social responsibility. By extending the partnership until 2032, Telekom is intensifying its technological collaboration, especially in the areas of mobile communications, telecommunications, and entertainment. This includes, among other things, the development of innovative digital solutions for fans and stadium visitors.

Fans also benefit from attractive offerings such as friendly matches, the Telekom Cup, and the Telekom Star Kick with Bayern legends. The matches and tournaments will be broadcast live and free of charge on MagentaTV. Telekom offers its residential customers further special experiences related to FC Bayern through its Magenta Moments loyalty program – from fan weekends and ticket giveaways to exclusive seats on the fan sofa right next to the pitch. This allows fans to experience the T brand up close in an emotional environment.

Both partners are also jointly committed to diversity, tolerance, and social inclusion. This includes initiatives such as " Against Hate Speech " and " Red Against Racism ." Telekom's " Inclusion through Sport " projects are also an integral part of the partnership. Joint activities with Special Olympics and Paralympic athletes are also part of the agreement.