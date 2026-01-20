What is Ideenschmiede?

Telekom Ideenschmiede is a community platform where you can become a trendsetter and idea contributor while helping develop new products and services. Share your wishes and suggestions for improvement with other members in one of the weekly projects on changing topics or in the open idea box. Join the discussion, take part in an on-site event, or enter a sweepstakes.

Whether you are a Telekom customer or not, your creative ideas and engagement are what matter.

A wide range of topics

Maybe you have an idea for improving the TV experience, shaping the future of electric mobility, or using artificial intelligence to make everyday life easier?

A variety of projects give you the opportunity to share your ideas in important areas for the future, from smarter, more secure digital communication to more customer-friendly services.

Whether it is a flash of inspiration or a well-developed vision, your contribution will receive the attention it deserves in the Idea Lab.

Want to join in?

We review every suggestion and idea. Many are later put into action.

Whether you participate digitally from your couch or attend a live event in person - just sign up and join in! Register here.