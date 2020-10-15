The self-service wonder tool

Since October 2020, customers have been able to use the new, redesigned version of the MeinMagenta App. It also received strong recognition in connect magazine’s Service App Test this year, earning an overall rating of "very good". In the "Service" category, it was the only app to receive an "outstanding" rating. The reviewers found that MeinMagenta App offers more additional services than any other service app tested. They also highlighted its clear, intuitive menu navigation and the different ways you can contact Customer Service directly from the app. Customer ratings show that the app is well received: users give MeinMagenta App 4.3 out of five stars.

Launched in June 2016, the Mini-Servicecenter quickly became a central point of contact between Deutsche Telekom and its customers. Customers value this service: usage has increased since the start of the pandemic. Since January 2020, app usage has risen by more than 20 percent, with more and more people using the MeinMagenta App to get answers and resolve their concerns.

Setting up the app is easy and free: Download it to your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. You can use your customer account username and password to log in. The easy-to-use MeinMagenta App gives you an overview of your key contract details. And it offers much more.

Here’s an overview of the key features:

View bills and data usage

Right on the home screen, the app shows your current connection charges and remaining data allowance for all your contracts.

Contracts

Want to view, renew, or change all your mobile and fixed-line contracts? With the MeinMagenta App, you can. You can also conveniently add plan options. You can manage all of this right from the app’s home screen.

Prepaid cards

Within the app, customers can also buy or top up prepaid credit directly for themselves or others.

Order status

This feature gives you a quick, clear view of the processing status of your open orders.

Bills

In the menu item of the same name, you can access bills from the past 18 months, including details of individual services.

Setting up your Telekom connection

Under the "Service" menu item, the app supports you in setting up your Wi-Fi Router and helps you find the best location for it.

Change your address and organize your move

With the MeinMagenta App, you can conveniently organize a move and notify Telekom of an address change with little effort.

Offers and Promotions

With the app, you can take part in all Telekom promotions and sweepstakes.

Help & Service

You can also find answers to frequently asked questions, helpful checklists, and help videos in the app. It also gives you direct access to the Telekom-hilft Community.

Magic Button

The MeinMagenta App includes the "Magic Button": With one tap, you can start a video chat or chat with a customer service advisor, or speak with one personally. Select a topic to reach the right expert right away. Because you are logged in to the app, the advisor immediately knows who is calling.

