Adults and children

School should be fun today and prepare you for tomorrow

How can you balance working from home and homeschooling? What equipment does the school provide, and what do you need at home? And how can you find information and keep learning online? Along with school equipment, families also need guides and media created just for them.

Bringing school life and family life together

Telekom is a helpful place to turn with questions about school and learning. Its digital magazines offer information on topics such as "Gaming," "Being confident online," and "Data protection." They make learning enjoyable even after the school day ends. They also give parents a look into their child’s school life—and a chance to take an active part in it.