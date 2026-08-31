School world

Moving school development forward with confidence

As a school leader, I have an important goal: to transform my school from a closed "learning institution" into an open campus. This gives teachers and students the opportunity to find and pursue self-directed learning paths. The foundation: modern digital infrastructure across the entire school campus.

Infrastructure for our vision

Despite heavy workloads, Telekom helps turn these ideas into reality. Its well-designed concept for Digitale Schule provides fast school internet and suitable media development plans. Technical service is there when school IT or teachers need support. With this behind-the-scenes help, I can focus less on the details and keep the big picture in view.