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School world

Information for teachers, school leadership, and school authorities.

Students sit at a table with their teacher, with laptops in front of them.

Moving school development forward with confidence

As a school leader, I have an important goal: to transform my school from a closed "learning institution" into an open campus. This gives teachers and students the opportunity to find and pursue self-directed learning paths. The foundation: modern digital infrastructure across the entire school campus.

Infrastructure for our vision

Despite heavy workloads, Telekom helps turn these ideas into reality. Its well-designed concept for Digitale Schule provides fast school internet and suitable media development plans. Technical service is there when school IT or teachers need support. With this behind-the-scenes help, I can focus less on the details and keep the big picture in view.

We explain terms such as digital learning and data protection at school clearly and in easy-to-understand language.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Digital Education and Schools

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Image: Deutsche Telekom AG

Media Literacy and Education

For Telekom, a commitment to the best possible education is more than a business area - it is a social responsibility.

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