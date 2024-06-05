Telekom's optical fiber rollout

Benefit 1: Fast broadband connections
The high Data rate of Optical fiber is made possible by transmitting optical signals. At Telekom, users currently receive speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s.
Residential customers can stream multiple applications at the same time and send larger volumes of data without any issues. For example, if you are in a video conference while working from home and your children are downloading materials for their homeschooling assignments, your partner can still stream their favorite series online without noticeable disruptions. You can also download the latest blockbuster gaming titles in just a few minutes. Optical fiber and its ongoing rollout prepare you for the growing data volumes of many applications in the future.
Businesses also benefit directly from the Optical fiber rollout. With Optical fiber technology, they can speed up their workflows because they can send huge volumes of data in just moments. They can also optimize cloud services and automated machine processes.
Advantage 2: Future readiness
Optical fiber technology continues to evolve, which means data transmission speeds have not yet reached their limits. Under laboratory conditions, new records are set time and again, which businesses and residential users will also benefit from in the future. A broadband connection via a copper line, on the other hand, is limited.
Advantage 3: Stability and resistance
With Optical fiber, you receive the performance you signed up for around the clock. With an FTTH connection, this is up to 1 Gbit/s. This is also possible with Super-Vectoring.
Optical fiber is also resistant to electrical interference, enabling uninterrupted transmission. Light waves can transmit multiple signals in parallel without interfering with one another. There are no noticeable losses in Bandwidth, even with large volumes of uploads and downloads taking place at the same time.
Benefit 4: Environmental friendliness
Because optical transmission works without active components, no electricity is needed in the distribution boxes. This is especially environmentally friendly. In addition, Optical fiber takes up less space and is lighter than, for example, a copper cable, making the production of fibers for the Optical fiber rollout less resource-intensive.
Benefit 5: Competitive and location advantage
The Optical fiber rollout gives businesses access to fast internet connections. This makes workflows easier and is therefore essential. On the one hand, production increases because digital processes can run in parallel; on the other, it supports communication with customers and business partners.
Today, Optical fiber is the only technology used in new developments. This creates future-ready infrastructure right from the construction process. New apartments and homes with an Optical fiber connection are therefore more attractive to potential buyers and renters, increasing property values.
To make these benefits available to as many people in Germany as possible, Telekom continues to expand its Optical fiber network. You can find the current status of our broadband rollout in our rollout tracker.