Telekom's optical fiber rollout

Optical fiber is the fastest way to transmit digital data over fixed-network internet. It carries optical signals over the fixed network. Customers with a Telekom Optical fiber home connection can currently access speeds of up to 1 Gbps. So that more and more people can benefit from it in the future, Telekom is steadily advancing the Optical fiber rollout in Germany.

After all, Optical fiber technology is crucial to digitalization in Germany. Steadily increasing data traffic from increasingly complex and data-intensive applications, both at home and in industry, is driving demand for Optical fiber connections.

Telekom continually invests in broadband technologies, including Optical fiber technology. Even today, Telekom's Optical fiber network in Germany alone spans more than 750,000 kilometers. And thanks to the Optical fiber rollout, the network continues to grow.



Different options for an Optical fiber connection

There are different ways to connect a customer to the Optical fiber network as Optical fiber deployment progresses.

FTTX is the umbrella term for the different types of Optical fiber connections, with the X replaced by the respective Optical fiber endpoint:

FTTH: The abbreviation stands for „Fiber to the home“ and provides a direct connection all the way to the customer’s apartment or office space. This option delivers the best possible data transmission performance because the connection uses Optical fiber throughout. Transmission speeds of up to 1GBit/s are currently possible. Thanks to ongoing Optical fiber deployment, more than 8.4 million households in Germany have so far been able to access Telekom’s FTTH network. By 2024, this number is expected to grow to 10 million households.

FTTB: This connection principle is called „Fiber to the building“. With this technology, the Optical fiber line runs all the way into the building but ends in the basement at the network termination point (APL). The individual subscriber connections are then connected using the copper or patch cables that are generally already in place. Depending on the building's infrastructure, FTTB connections can also reach maximum speeds of 1 Gbps.

FTTC: This type of connection is called „Fiber to the curb“. Here, the Optical fiber ends at the distribution cabinet on the sidewalk. Inside the cabinet, the optical signals from the Optical fiber are converted into electrical signals. The final stretch to the apartment is then bridged using the copper cable that has already been installed. Thanks to Vectoring technology, connections can reach speeds of up to 100 Mbps; so-called Super-Vectoring can even provide up to 250 Mbps.



Fiber expansion at Telekom

Telekom's strategy for fiber expansion focuses on building FTTH connections. When expanding the fiber network, Telekom relies on close collaboration with cities and municipalities.

Before construction begins, Telekom assesses the situation in each city or municipality. With artificial intelligence, this process is already significantly accelerated in many places, with the T-Car, for example, optimizing land surveying and helping ensure installation routes are as short and straightforward as possible.