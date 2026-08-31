Partnerships

Since 2008, Deutsche Telekom has been a national supporter of Stiftung Deutsche Sporthilfe and has supported Olympic and Paralympic elite athletes across Germany.

The company has also expanded its commitment to the foundation. As a partner of junior athletes, the Group and Deutsche Sporthilfe jointly present a major award for emerging athletes in German sports.

A focus of the partnership is supporting Paralympic sports and its elite athletes in Germany.

Through specialized job application coaching, among other initiatives, Telekom helps supported athletes advance their professional development.

Along with career-planning support, Telekom offers athletes supported by Sporthilfe internships and attractive discounted mobile plans, among other benefits.