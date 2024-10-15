How will we search online in the future?

Media and digital assistants

German weekly newspaper Die ZEIT is experimenting with an AI-based application that answers readers’ questions about current events using its archive.

In its news app, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) offers subscribers an AI-generated summary of selected news articles.

Axel Springer is partnering with OpenAI. ChatGPT may access selected content from Bild, Welt, Politico, and Business Insider to train ChatGPT to provide information on current events. In return, ChatGPT links to the Springer articles in its responses.

Der Spiegel has entered into a three-year partnership with the AI answer bot Perplexity to make Spiegel articles more visible on this platform. In return, Der Spiegel receives a share of the advertising revenue generated from its content.