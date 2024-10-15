How will we search online in the future?
Search engines help us find information online. Digital assistants answer our questions in just a few sentences. We need to remember less because knowledge is available anytime. But these systems have their pitfalls and are not always error-free. Do you check the answers, or do you assume they are correct? Do you also look at the links that only appear on the second or third page? What do generative AI and digital assistants mean for the way we engage with news, news sites, and search for knowledge? Telekom is exploring this in a major survey with the Allensbach Institute. In the photo feature, we already show you a few examples of why this topic matters so much.