The Foundation of Digital Responsibility – Culture and Values

For us, diversity is not just a given - it is part of our corporate culture. Operating globally means recognizing cultural differences and using them successfully. At the same time, we act on a foundation of shared values guided by our Purpose. This enables us to respond consistently to the demands of change. After all, culture changes, too. We all help shape that change.

We are only satisfied when everyone is included. That is Deutsche Telekom's Purpose. We defined it together through our Living Culture process. Our corporate culture is made up of values, norms, beliefs, ways of thinking, moral principles, and visions. It shapes our decisions and actions.

To embed these principles in our work, we have established guidelines. They define how we want to treat one another and others, both within the company and beyond. Our Code of Conduct sets out the expectations we have for Deutsche Telekom employees. Our leaders also play an important role here, because leadership means taking responsibility. We build on trust and transparency and have developed tailored development programs for aspiring and experienced leaders. We consider diversity, equal opportunity, and inclusion when making decisions at every level. In this way, we aim to foster a culture of belonging in which everyone feels empowered to reach their full potential. To support this, we have published a corresponding policy (PDF, 5.84 MB).