What drives us - internal and external dialogue

At the same time, we are all aware that we need to address the risks. Value conflicts and dilemmas must be discussed in society. We need to reconcile our values with digitalization and find the most suitable solutions possible to shape responsible digital transformation. Our guidelines and principles, on which our Digital Responsibility is based, serve as our compass.

Digitalization and Dilemmas

As a global company, we recognize that we cannot always resolve the dilemmas of digitalization in a uniform and definitive way. Digitalization presents us with dilemmas. We address them proactively, taking cultural differences and our moral compass into account. To do so, we as a company need dialogue - the exchange with all stakeholder groups (stakeholders). We cannot shape this transformation responsibly on our own. Rather, it is a task for society as a whole, in which everyone must participate: politics, business, academia, and society. That is why we are involved in a wide range of initiatives and movements to live up to this call. Digitalization is happening. What matters is that we all shape it together in a human-centered way.

Living digital responsibility

Corporate Digital Responsibility @Deutsche Telekom is the result of our CDR community. Contacts and experts from all Board of Management areas have contributed - and continue to contribute - to the dialogue. Based on our analysis of numerous documents, qualitative questionnaires, and in-depth interviews, we identified a wide range of activities that advance our digital responsibility. Additional activities are already being planned across different departments.

For us, living our digital responsibility is a dynamic process of continuous development. We will regularly share updates on new or expanded activities and measures. After all, meeting our commitment to responsible digitalization is an ongoing challenge and responsibility - one we are happy to embrace!