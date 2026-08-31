The House of Digital Responsibility is built on a strong foundation

Law and legislation – We act in accordance with applicable law and legislation and incorporate digital rights into our daily actions.

– We act in accordance with applicable law and legislation and incorporate digital rights into our daily actions. Human rights – We explicitly commit to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and champion digital sovereignty, freedom from discrimination, and freedom of expression.

– We explicitly commit to the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and champion digital sovereignty, freedom from discrimination, and freedom of expression. Culture and values – As a global company, we value cultural differences while building on a shared understanding of values.

This foundation is complemented by the principles of "Privacy & Security" and "Transparency & Dialogue," which are inherently integrated into everything we do:

Privacy & Security – We stand for security and the responsible handling of data.

– We stand for security and the responsible handling of data. Transparency & Dialougue – We shape the dialogue about the opportunities and risks of digitalization and make our actions transparent.

Our actions are guided by our strong foundation and our principles. We put technology for and with people at the center of everything we do. We currently organize these actions into four areas: