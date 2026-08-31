A look at our action areas – Digital Ethics

The goal of responsible technology development should not only be to optimize processes and achieve economic efficiency, but also to help improve people's living conditions, expand their scope for action, and preserve their autonomy (“Human-centered-approach”).

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading companies in telecommunications and IT. For Telekom, digital ethics is the key to systematically integrating these human needs into our business. It is our digital responsibility to take part in the discussion on ethics and promote the development of ethical frameworks for our technologies. Our values and our conscious decision to put people first guide us in the digital space.

Digital ethics means that we question the decisions underlying the programming of digital technologies and identify actions for the future. We always follow this approach when we develop, use, or sell digital technologies. Our goal is to safeguard the human dignity, freedom, and autonomy of everyone in the digital space.

Responsible use of artificial intelligence

This also applies to artificial intelligence. Even before the EU AI Act was introduced, Telekom took early steps to promote responsible AI use: