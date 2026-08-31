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A look at our action areas – Digital Ethics

3 min read

Preserving human sovereignty and supporting people are at the heart of what we do. We shape digital technologies responsibly.

A young woman holding a virtual globe in her hand

The goal of responsible technology development should not only be to optimize processes and achieve economic efficiency, but also to help improve people's living conditions, expand their scope for action, and preserve their autonomy (“Human-centered-approach”).

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading companies in telecommunications and IT. For Telekom, digital ethics is the key to systematically integrating these human needs into our business. It is our digital responsibility to take part in the discussion on ethics and promote the development of ethical frameworks for our technologies. Our values and our conscious decision to put people first guide us in the digital space.

Digital ethics means that we question the decisions underlying the programming of digital technologies and identify actions for the future. We always follow this approach when we develop, use, or sell digital technologies. Our goal is to safeguard the human dignity, freedom, and autonomy of everyone in the digital space.

Responsible use of artificial intelligence

This also applies to artificial intelligence. Even before the EU AI Act  was introduced, Telekom took early steps to promote responsible AI use: 

  • In 2018, we were among the first companies worldwide to introduce AI Guidelines for Digital Ethics, which we have continuously developed since then. 
  • The AI Guidelines have the same standing as our Code of Conduct and are integrated into our Supplier Code of Conduct (PDF, 185 KB). This helps ensure high standards across the entire value chain.  
  • AI and data protection must go hand in hand. The Privacy by Design approach considers both together from the outset. 
  • Together with the Group Works Council, we have adopted a manifesto on the use of artificial intelligence . It sets clear standards for processing employee data in AI systems. This strengthens our employees' trust while creating the right conditions to accelerate the development of innovative AI solutions.  
  • AI governance in the Group follows a co-creation approach involving a steering authority, a technical authority, and a regulatory authority. These interdisciplinary structures enabled a swift response to developments in AI. 
  • We demonstrate our commitment to responsible AI use through voluntary commitments: On 09/25/2024, we joined the European Commission's AI Pact.
  • Our expert teams in Public & Regulatory Affairs actively follow legislative developments at the EU and national levels. Telekom is involved in leading industry associations such as BDI, Bitkom, BVDW, GSMA, and CEN CENELEC on standardization matters. 
  • In addition, the *AI*ICARE Check supports employees in working with artificial intelligence.
     

*AI* ICARE Check

Self-assessment for decisions about using artificial intelligence at Deutsche Telekom.

Informed: Have I considered all important information about the AI application?

  • Do I understand how the AI works at a fundamental level? 
  • Is transparency about the use of AI ensured for those affected?

 

External sources

 