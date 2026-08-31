A look at our action areas – Digital Ethics
Preserving human sovereignty and supporting people are at the heart of what we do. We shape digital technologies responsibly.
Preserving human sovereignty and supporting people are at the heart of what we do. We shape digital technologies responsibly.
The goal of responsible technology development should not only be to optimize processes and achieve economic efficiency, but also to help improve people's living conditions, expand their scope for action, and preserve their autonomy (“Human-centered-approach”).
Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading companies in telecommunications and IT. For Telekom, digital ethics is the key to systematically integrating these human needs into our business. It is our digital responsibility to take part in the discussion on ethics and promote the development of ethical frameworks for our technologies. Our values and our conscious decision to put people first guide us in the digital space.
Digital ethics means that we question the decisions underlying the programming of digital technologies and identify actions for the future. We always follow this approach when we develop, use, or sell digital technologies. Our goal is to safeguard the human dignity, freedom, and autonomy of everyone in the digital space.
This also applies to artificial intelligence. Even before the EU AI Act was introduced, Telekom took early steps to promote responsible AI use:
Self-assessment for decisions about using artificial intelligence at Deutsche Telekom.
Informed: Have I considered all important information about the AI application?
Compliant: Is the use of AI legal and consistent with our corporate values?
Accountable: Am I prepared to take full responsibility for the use of AI?
Resilient/Robust: If my decision to use AI were in the newspaper tomorrow – would I regret it
Empathetic/Empathic: If the AI decision affected someone I care about – how would I act