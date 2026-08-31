The EU AI Act entered into force on August 1, 2024. It is the first comprehensive regulation governing AI in the European single market. Its aim is to promote innovation in a targeted way while minimizing potential risks to consumers and businesses. To support this, the AI Act establishes clear regulatory frameworks and binding standards for developing and using artificial intelligence. It categorizes AI systems according to their risk level. Depending on the risk potential of an AI system, requirements relating to, for example, prohibited AI practices, high-risk AI systems, general-purpose AI models, and transparency obligations have been gradually coming into effect since 2025.

Implementing the EU AI Act

At Telekom, a cross-segment team of experts is responsible for implementing the AI Act. A key milestone in our compliance strategy was the timely, EU-wide review of all AI applications for prohibited systems. This review was successful: There is no indication that prohibited AI is being used within Telekom or in our products.

All technologies, products, or platforms that Telekom uses or sells must undergo a process that reviews security and data privacy aspects. Since 2020, this so-called Privacy-and-Security-Assessment has included a specific digital ethics assessment for AI technologies, helping ensure effective controls for responsible AI use. The process includes clear rules for classifying, analyzing, and assessing our AI systems.

This process is gradually being integrated into the Digital Trust Assessment. The Digital Trust Assessment guides users through the compliance and governance requirements relevant to their specific AI use case in a structured way. It helps identify necessary assessments and measures at an early stage, thereby supporting the responsible use of AI across the company.

In addition, we specifically develop employees' AI skills and raise their awareness of the responsible use of AI. Since 2018, we have offered a comprehensive and innovative range of training on the technology's potential, how it works, and its risks. This includes, for example, a gamification application on „Digitale Ethik in Aktion“ and eLearning on the EU AI Act. Prompt-A-Thons, where employees use generative AI to solve real business problems, and AI communities also help build greater awareness in working with AI.

We are convinced: Responsible, legally compliant technology development requires clear requirements - for ourselves and our business partners. We uphold this responsibility through AI governance at Telekom.