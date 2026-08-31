Green Future Best Practice Awards

On July 3, 2025, the winners of the Green Future Awards were announced and honored at a celebratory ceremony.

When a green perspective is considered from the design and development stage of technology components, emissions from the production, use, and end-of-life management of products and solutions can be reduced. These are important levers for reducing Deutsche Telekom's so-called Scope 3 emissions. The company has committed to reducing total emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 55 percent by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2040. While Deutsche Telekom has already made significant progress in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its direct operations, Scope 3 emissions from the value chain remain a challenge that can only be addressed in collaboration with suppliers and partners.

The Green Future Best Practice Award is presented in the following categories: