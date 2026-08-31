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Green Future Best Practice Awards

2 min read

Technological innovation is a key element in addressing the climate crisis. Through the Green Future Best Practice Awards, Deutsche Telekom recognizes and supports best practices from partner companies that lead the way toward a climate-friendly, circular industry and contribute to key areas supporting Deutsche Telekom's strategic environmental goals. The awards ceremony takes place as part of the annual Telekom Campus Fair in Bonn. An event that focuses on trends and developments in  ICT technology and innovation.

Winners and jury of the Green Future Best Practice Awards 2024

On July 3, 2025, the winners of the Green Future Awards were announced and honored at a celebratory ceremony.

When a green perspective is considered from the design and development stage of technology components, emissions from the production, use, and end-of-life management of products and solutions can be reduced. These are important levers for reducing Deutsche Telekom's so-called Scope 3 emissions. The company has committed to reducing total emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 55 percent by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2040. While Deutsche Telekom has already made significant progress in reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its direct operations, Scope 3 emissions from the value chain remain a challenge that can only be addressed in collaboration with suppliers and partners.

The Green Future Best Practice Award is presented in the following categories:

  • Category 1.1 – DT Scope 1 & 2 Reduction: Nokia
  • Category 1.2 – DT Scope 3 Reduction: 2 winners: Intel & Pssystec
  • Category 2 – circular economy: Pandas
  • Category 3 – Sustainable Innovation: This year, we did not select a winner. Still, we are inspired by the progress we have seen and look forward to the breakthroughs the coming year will bring.
Category 1.1 Winner – Nokia – Transport OTN Transition with TDG
Category 1.2 Winner - Intel - Green Now & Future
Category 1.2 Winner - Pssystec - Smart Box Energy Monitoring
Category 2 Winner – circular economy: Pandas

The Green Future Best Practice Awards are one of Deutsche Telekom's approaches to reducing its Scope 3 emissions. Sustainability criteria are also part of Deutsche Telekom's procurement processes. Giving preference to products with a greener footprint in tenders and procurement helps strengthen the positive impact of new technologies, such as conserving resources and improving efficiency. Recognizing innovative products and solutions in this area stimulates research and development and can help accelerate the path toward a net climate-neutral, circular economy.

Net zero as a team sport

Suppliers are important partners on the road to climate neutrality. At Deutsche Telekom, ecological criteria for purchasing projects must be taken into account in the decision.

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