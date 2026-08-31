Shared values

Responsible business conduct is built on shared values. We have set out our core values in binding guidelines (Guiding Principles). We want to ensure that everyone across our Group and among our partners knows how to act responsibly and uphold human rights. Our Code of Conduct and the policy statement “Human Rights Code & Social Principles,” together with the Supplier Code of Conduct, provide guidance. They also form the basis of our compliance management, which ensures that our business activities comply with the law. We actively involve our stakeholders in our sustainability processes.

Organizational responsibility

The entire Board of Management is responsible for CR (Corporate Responsibility): It discusses and decides on key CR matters. Group Corporate Responsibility (GCR) develops Group-wide policies and guidelines to continuously advance our corporate culture in sustainable innovation and social responsibility. Organizationally, Group Corporate Responsibility is part of the Chief Executive Officer's area of responsibility. The management teams of the respective business units and national companies are responsible for implementing our CR strategy. Our CR policy formally and bindingly defines the cornerstones of our sustainability management for all Group entities.

Group-wide performance indicators for management

Measure to manage: Since 2009, we have used Group-wide performance indicators to measure our progress toward our sustainability targets and continuously improve our performance: the so-called ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) KPIs (Key Performance Indicators). These include indicators for resource consumption and management in the environmental area, our sustainability commitment in the supply chain, and our social activities. We publish a complete overview of our ESG KPIs and their development in our Corporate Responsibility Report. Since 2021, the two non-financial performance indicators “Energy consumption” and “CO 2 emissions” (Scopes 1 and 2) have been part of variable compensation for the Board of Management and, since 2022, have also been relevant to our managers (outside T Mobile US).

Alignment with international standards and norms

We align with international standards and norms. At Group level, our integrated Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) management system helps embed sustainability in all business processes and in our employees' everyday work. Our Group-level HSE management system holds an umbrella certificate in accordance with the international standards ISO 45001 (formerly OHSAS 18001) for occupational health and safety and ISO 14001 for environmental management. For some of our units, it also covers the international standard ISO 9001 for quality management.