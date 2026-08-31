Deutsche Telekom is more than just a company that provides society with infrastructure. Our mission is to make people's lives easier and enrich them in lasting ways. We could not fulfill this mission without the contributions made by more than 150,000 former employees, who are now retirees.

Many are still “Telekomer” and feel connected to the Group. They belong. They want to stay up to date on news from the company. They are proud when things are going well. They share our concerns when we face criticism. Their opinions and support matter to us. They know our strengths and weaknesses and have good ideas.

With “The future needs its heritage,” Telekom is engaging in an active dialogue with its former employees. The program centers on information, exchange, and participation. When you register, you decide which of these offerings you would like to use. Here is a brief overview.



Monthly email newsletter (only available in german)

What’s new with the Group’s strategy? What is the Group doing to ensure a high level of data security? What new offerings are available for employees and former employees, or specifically for seniors? These are just some of the topics in the newsletter we send directly to your computer once a month. There are also times when your expertise as a senior is needed. In the newsletter, we also report on events and workshops like these.



Participation in „Telekom Professionals“

„Telekom Professionals“ is a program that employees and customers can currently take part in. The idea: If you inspire others to choose Telekom products, you receive a commission in cash or as a reward after a successful referral. Training materials, such as referral arguments and videos, as well as promotional materials, such as business cards, address labels, and brochures, are available free of charge. You can register here.



Participation in the employee sales program

Whether you are looking for a new mobile plan, MagentaTV, or appealing devices: As a former employee, you receive the same discounts as active employees. And that is not all: With „Telekom for Friends,“ your friends can also enjoy discounts on the monthly base prices of selected fixed-term contracts. To learn more, click here.



If you have any questions, feel free to send us an email.