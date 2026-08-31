Communicate more securely with WhatsApp & Co.
Communication through WhatsApp and other messaging apps has almost replaced traditional SMS. Families, school classes, and even clubs use them to organize their daily lives and exchange messages.
Communication through WhatsApp and other messaging apps has almost replaced traditional SMS. Families, school classes, and even clubs use them to organize their daily lives and exchange messages.
WhatsApp, which is undoubtedly one of the most popular apps of its kind in Germany, often faced criticism from security experts right after its launch. Since then, its developers have made many changes, including enabling encryption for calls and chats by default.
However, it remains a concern that using WhatsApp requires you to disclose all your contacts and communication connections to the provider so the service can work. Since May 2018, WhatsApp has stated in its FAQs that it shares data in Germany with Facebook, including the phone number used to register for WhatsApp, extensive information about the device used, and certain usage information.
In addition, WhatsApp is interested in analyzing metadata and can then engage in so-called profiling, meaning it can create user profiles.
Every WhatsApp user needs to be aware of this point. If you want to use the messenger, keep a few basic rules in mind to make your communication more secure.
If you want or need to exchange confidential information with your contacts, such as customer information, you are among the users with particularly strong security needs. In this case, alternatives to the most popular messaging apps may be a good choice. They not only prioritize encrypted messages, but also do not collect data about their users. In comparative tests, including those by Stiftung Warentest, the following have performed well repeatedly in the past:
These apps are less widely used and less well known. That is why you first need to convince the people you communicate with to use them. But when you need to discuss truly important and confidential matters, these messaging apps can even be more secure than email.