Communicate more securely with WhatsApp & Co.

WhatsApp, which is undoubtedly one of the most popular apps of its kind in Germany, often faced criticism from security experts right after its launch. Since then, its developers have made many changes, including enabling encryption for calls and chats by default.

However, it remains a concern that using WhatsApp requires you to disclose all your contacts and communication connections to the provider so the service can work. Since May 2018, WhatsApp has stated in its FAQs that it shares data in Germany with Facebook, including the phone number used to register for WhatsApp, extensive information about the device used, and certain usage information.

In addition, WhatsApp is interested in analyzing metadata and can then engage in so-called profiling, meaning it can create user profiles.

Every WhatsApp user needs to be aware of this point. If you want to use the messenger, keep a few basic rules in mind to make your communication more secure.

Tips for safer messaging

TDisable features such as “Last Seen” or “Read Receipts” to keep your activity private. You can find these options in WhatsApp under “Settings,” “Account,” and “Privacy.”

Limit who can see your profile picture. You can also do this in the "Privacy" section. Someone only needs to know your mobile phone number to find out more about you.

Don't respond to “spam messages.” Take the same precautions you would when receiving an email from someone you don't know. A single click can be enough to put your privacy at risk.

Update your Apps regularly. This helps prevent security vulnerabilities on your smartphone from being exploited.

Use antivirus software for your smartphone. There have been targeted attacks on WhatsApp's software in the past.

Are you familiar with these alternatives to WhatsApp?

If you want or need to exchange confidential information with your contacts, such as customer information, you are among the users with particularly strong security needs. In this case, alternatives to the most popular messaging apps may be a good choice. They not only prioritize encrypted messages, but also do not collect data about their users. In comparative tests, including those by Stiftung Warentest, the following have performed well repeatedly in the past:

These apps are less widely used and less well known. That is why you first need to convince the people you communicate with to use them. But when you need to discuss truly important and confidential matters, these messaging apps can even be more secure than email.