Online Identity Theft: What to Do
If someone uses your personal information online, it can be costly. Read our tips on how to protect yourself from identity theft and what to do if it happens to you.
If someone uses your personal information online, it can be costly. Read our tips on how to protect yourself from identity theft and what to do if it happens to you.
With a stolen identity, strangers can cause serious harm. They may take out subscriptions and other contracts in your name, make purchases, or create user accounts. People often notice identity theft only when bills and payment reminders arrive or unauthorized charges appear in their account.
If signs are mounting that your identity has been misused, it is usually already too late. It is therefore a good idea to find out whether personal information has already been published online, for example on the dark web. To check, you can use the BSI security test or the Hasso Plattner Institute security check . In each case, all you need to do is enter the email address you want to check. The response will tell you whether—and if so, which—data was already publicly accessible.
How to respond
If you have a reasonable suspicion that your personal data has been stolen, take the following steps:
If criminals succeed despite all precautions, the victim faces a frustrating and time-consuming process.
Of course, no one is liable for someone else’s actions. However, in each individual case, the victim must prove that they were not the person behind the order, the criminal shop, or the malicious defamation.
And this can result in costs, for example if you seek help from an attorney. „Cyberversicherungen“ can help cushion such risks, and their coverage often also includes automatic dark web monitoring. This then searches for compromised data (for example, owlDetect).