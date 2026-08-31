Data Privacy Status Report

In December 2016, MMS, a T-Systems subsidiary, migrated approximately 2,300 Cloud Manager customers to the latest system version. In one case, a technical error occurred during the migration: One step in migrating the customer mailbox took an unusually long time. Due to a simultaneous temporary technical error, the affected customer was able to access their mailbox during the migration process. At that point, the mailbox access permissions had not yet been fully applied, and the user gained elevated read permissions. This gave the user access to contact information stored on the server by other customers, such as phone numbers, email addresses, and, in some cases, postal addresses. Sensitive information such as banking details or passwords is not stored in this database. As soon as we became aware of the case, Telekom implemented technical safeguards to prevent such an error from occurring again in the future. Once we became aware of the case, we informed the supervisory authority and the customers whose data could be viewed. We asked the customers affected by the error to securely delete the unlawfully obtained data and confirm this to us.

Further investigations have shown that another error likely occurred during the transition, although it presents differently from the current issue. We cannot rule out that up to 36 customers were able to view other customers' data. Here too, this involves only contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses.