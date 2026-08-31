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Data Privacy Status Report

15 min read

Below, Deutsche Telekom provides information about data protection-related incidents and the measures it took to address them.

Personal information concept. Group of engineer.

Since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was introduced in May 2018, the threshold for reporting a data protection incident has changed. Incidents with a low risk must now also be reported to the responsible authorities. This includes, for example, emails and invoices sent to the wrong recipient.

For this reason, only major data protection incidents from recent years are listed below. 

You can find out which events qualify as a data protection incident and how the Group-wide reporting process works in the document Reporting Data Protection Incidents. 

Data Protection Incidents

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Reporting data protection incidents