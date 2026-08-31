Data Privacy Status Report
Below, Deutsche Telekom provides information about data protection-related incidents and the measures it took to address them.
Below, Deutsche Telekom provides information about data protection-related incidents and the measures it took to address them.
Since the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was introduced in May 2018, the threshold for reporting a data protection incident has changed. Incidents with a low risk must now also be reported to the responsible authorities. This includes, for example, emails and invoices sent to the wrong recipient.
For this reason, only major data protection incidents from recent years are listed below.
You can find out which events qualify as a data protection incident and how the Group-wide reporting process works in the document Reporting Data Protection Incidents.
On June 4, 2024, a hacker attack was detected on the IT infrastructure of COMBIS, Croatia. User data from customers and employees were affected and had been compromised. COMBIS reacted imediately and severed initially all connections between the IT systems in order to prevent a further spreading. Different activities, like recovering of the servers and systems were initiated. In parallel to these technical activities COMBIS informed the national Data Protection Authority (DPA) as well as the affected users.
The Czech data protection supervisory authority (DPA) imposed a fine of €35,471 on T-Mobile Czech Republic. The reason was a technical error in the processing of cookies. The cookie banner on the company’s main website was displayed correctly; however, technical errors occurred in the background when the selected settings were processed further. The issue was corrected promptly after it became known.
The Greek data protection authority imposed a total fine of €9.25 million on OTE and COSMOTE. The fine followed a hacker attack in September 2020 and the supervisory authority's related investigation. The investigation identified, among other issues, a breach of security of processing, insufficient implementation of the data protection impact assessment, and insufficient compliance with information obligations. Once the vulnerability became known, appropriate protective measures were taken immediately to prevent it from happening again. In the same case, the Greek telecommunications authority imposed an additional fine of €3.2 million on COSMOTE.
The Slovak data protection authority imposed a total fine of €40,000 on Slovak Telekom. The reasons included violations of principles governing the processing of personal data and its lawfulness, as well as insufficient fulfillment of the obligation to inform data subjects before processing their data. This led to the unauthorized use of employee data from an internal project involving Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic. Once the vulnerability became known, measures were taken immediately to prevent it from recurring.
The Romanian data protection authority (DPA) imposed a total fine of €13,000 on Telekom Romania. The reason was inadequate implementation of security measures to ensure the security of personal data processing. This led to the unauthorized disclosure of data belonging to 99,210 customers, including their customer number, gender, and phone number, as well as unauthorized access to personal data stored in the accounts of 413 customers. Telekom Romania implemented remedial measures immediately.
A programming error occurred in a specific online booking process for the MagentaEins plan: contrary to the instructions of Telekom Deutschland GmbH (TDG), the service provider implementing the process configured it so that customers could not book the plan without giving consent to advertising (KEK). This constitutes an impermissible tying arrangement.
Once the error became known, it was corrected immediately, and the consents generated unlawfully in this way were promptly deleted from the system. In the future, compliance with TDG's instructions during implementation by the service provider will be reviewed and documented under the dual-control principle.
Once the incident became known, it was reported to the BfDI as a data protection violation.
As part of a product campaign for "StreamOn", Telekom Deutschland GmbH also sent promotional text messages to customers who had not given Telekom Deutschland GmbH the relevant consent to receive advertising. Around 650,000 customers were affected in total. The incorrect messages were sent because of a technical error in the processing system.
After identifying the error, we promptly established new review procedures during the campaign that prevent this situation from recurring. We were able to correct the second wave of messages accordingly, so no further incorrect promotional messages were sent. We are already in contact with the responsible supervisory authority (BfDI) about this matter.
Following an application error, credentials for a system at T-Systems appeared on a public developer platform. As a result, an unknown individual gained access to a so-called ticketing system and copied the email addresses and phone numbers of internal developers and approximately 40 users. The ticketing system enables developers to process error reports (tickets) as part of a T-Systems cloud service.
Our technicians closed the compromised interface immediately after discovering it. According to the ongoing analysis, service tickets were copied that, in some cases, also mentioned the email addresses and phone numbers of users who had reported errors.
We have since identified the unknown attacker. Further investigations have shown that the data copied by the attacker was not shared. All copied data has since been effectively deleted.
Customer systems themselves were not affected.
T-Systems has involved the relevant data protection authorities. We will inform affected users without delay.
A customer had data transferred from their old device to another device at the Telekom Shop Schwentinental. This data transfer took place using a USB drive, which was given to the customer. The customer found that, in addition to their own data, the USB drive also contained data belonging to other people. According to a press report, this included private photos, names, and phone numbers of seven other people.
Data protection is our highest priority. We are currently reviewing the incident and are in contact with the responsible supervisory authority (BfDI). The prescribed process requires data transfers requested by customers from one device to another to be carried out using new, unused USB drives that the customer purchases. This ensures that no third-party data is stored on the drive. We are currently reviewing why this standard process was not followed at the Telekom Shop Schwentinental.
If you arranged for a backup of your device at the Telekom Shop Schwentinental on any of the following dates, you may be affected by the data protection incident: June 10, June 23, August 1, August 8, August 24, or September 10, 2018. Please contact us at datenschutz@telekom.de.
Due to an error in the billing process, approximately 4,600 customer invoices were sent incorrectly in mid-May 2017. The affected customers are being informed, and the error has been corrected.
In December 2016, MMS, a T-Systems subsidiary, migrated approximately 2,300 Cloud Manager customers to the latest system version. In one case, a technical error occurred during the migration: One step in migrating the customer mailbox took an unusually long time. Due to a simultaneous temporary technical error, the affected customer was able to access their mailbox during the migration process. At that point, the mailbox access permissions had not yet been fully applied, and the user gained elevated read permissions. This gave the user access to contact information stored on the server by other customers, such as phone numbers, email addresses, and, in some cases, postal addresses. Sensitive information such as banking details or passwords is not stored in this database. As soon as we became aware of the case, Telekom implemented technical safeguards to prevent such an error from occurring again in the future. Once we became aware of the case, we informed the supervisory authority and the customers whose data could be viewed. We asked the customers affected by the error to securely delete the unlawfully obtained data and confirm this to us.
Further investigations have shown that another error likely occurred during the transition, although it presents differently from the current issue. We cannot rule out that up to 36 customers were able to view other customers' data. Here too, this involves only contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses.
In October 2016, a member of the German Bundestag canceled their service and asked us to send the confirmation and final bill to a new address. Previously, their bills had been sent to a central logistics office of the Bundestag. This office is also listed as the billing address for many other members. Unfortunately, due to an administrative error, the new address of the Bundestag member was also entered for other account holders whose billing address was the logistics office. We have since corrected the error; so far, we have identified 35 cases in which bills were sent to the wrong address. The information on these bills includes the bill amount, services provided (such as landline and mobile calling minutes and, where applicable, leased devices), and the address, but not an itemized call record showing the specific phone numbers dialed (those are sent directly to the Bundestag members, if at all). We have informed those affected and deeply regret this oversight.
Telekom gives customers the option to object to the anonymization and transmission of three types of information (age group, gender, and ZIP code) to Motionlogic GmbH (opt-out service). At the end of September 2016, a customer report brought to our attention that an unsecured page was active alongside the secure opt-out page (identifiable by https). Telekom immediately took the unsecured page offline. On the page, customers enter their name and mobile number to receive a code that prevents anonymization and sharing.
Due to a technical error, the RCS/Message+ group chat malfunctioned on May 20, 2016. New participants were automatically added to existing chat groups without an invitation and could not be removed. Once Telekom became aware of the error, it disabled the RCS/Message+ group chat feature and is working to resolve the issue. We reported the incident to the supervisory authorities. Telekom is working to identify and inform the affected customers.
In April 2016, Telekom customers were notified in writing about an increase in the data allowance for MagentaMobil plans. Due to a manual processing error, the personalized letters and envelopes for approximately 50 customers were incorrectly combined. As a result, information about names and mobile phone numbers reached the wrong recipients. Deutsche Telekom notified the affected customers and supervisory authorities about the processing error.