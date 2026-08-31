Bonds
Note: The information on this and the following web pages is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Neither Deutsche Telekom AG nor Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. has registered or intends to register any part of the offering in the United States, or has conducted or intends to conduct a public offering of debt securities in the United States.