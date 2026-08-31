Our main sources of refinancing are the international debt capital markets, especially the euro and U.S. dollar markets. Bonds are issued in various currencies (in particular EUR, USD, GBP), to exploit market opportunities, and to address a wide range of investors. Most of the bonds are issued under our standard "Debt Issuance Programme (DIP)."

Debt Issuance Programme (DIP)

The Debt Issuance Programme (DIP) of EUR 35 billion, represents for us a standardized framework for the issuance of bonds and private placements in various currencies in accordance with the European Prospectus Directive. This program gives Deutsche Telekom AG the option to self-finance flexibly in the international capital markets.

Debt Issuance Programme 2026

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1st Supplement (PDF, 292 KB)



2nd Supplement (PDF, 305 KB)