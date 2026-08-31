"Switch language"

Bonds

4 min read

Note: The information on this and the following web pages is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States.  Securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  Neither Deutsche Telekom AG nor Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. has registered or intends to register any part of the offering in the United States, or has conducted or intends to conduct a public offering of debt securities in the United States.

Our main sources of refinancing are the international debt capital markets, especially the euro and U.S. dollar markets. Bonds are issued in various currencies (in particular EUR, USD, GBP), to exploit market opportunities, and to address a wide range of investors. Most of the bonds are issued under our standard "Debt Issuance Programme (DIP)."

Debt Issuance Programme (DIP)

The Debt Issuance Programme (DIP) of EUR 35 billion, represents for us a standardized framework for the issuance of bonds and private placements in various currencies in accordance with the European Prospectus Directive. This program gives Deutsche Telekom AG the option to self-finance flexibly in the international capital markets.

Debt Issuance Programme 2026

Download (PDF, 1.62 MB)

1st Supplement (PDF, 292 KB)

2nd Supplement (PDF, 305 KB)

* If Deutsche Telekom AG's rating by the rating agencies S&P and Moody's falls below A- or A3 respectively, the coupon will increase by 0.5 percent from the next interest period. In the same way, the coupon will be reduced to the original interest rate if Deutsche Telekom AG is promoted back to A-level.
** If Deutsche Telekom AG's rating by the rating agencies S&P and Moody's falls below BBB+ or Baa1 respectively, the coupon will increase by 0.5 percent from the next interest period. In the same way, the coupon will be reduced to the original interest rate if Deutsche Telekom AG is promoted back to BBB+/Baa1 level.
*** Notional amount has been reduced by a bond buyback.

Your Contact